Raila tours Kwale county for Azimio La Umoja popularization

ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday arrived in Kwale where he is expected to sell his Azimio la Umoja ideology.

Raila will be meeting with hundreds of Kwale residents and party grassroots leaders in Matuga Girls High School.

According to Kwale assembly majority leader James Dawa, Raila will also popularize his party and presidential ambition ahead of the 2022 general elections.

“He is here with us to speak about unity and of course hunt votes,” he said.

Dawa said the ODM leader will be introduced to new aspirants and held discussions with various community leader representatives.

They are expected to discuss and set strategies for an effective campaign plan ahead of the electioneering period.

Meanwhile, Dawa said the party is still popular in the region and dismissed claims that there are internal wrangles.

Last month Raila was in Coast where he started his three-day tour in Lamu and went to Kilifi, Malindi, Mombasa and Kwale counties.

In Kwale he held closed-door meetings with ODM officials and leaders in Diani before processing to Kanana and later conducted a major rally in Ukunda.

In Ukunda Raila promised Kwale people development projects and end land injustices once he become president.

The ODM leader said he will improve the health, educational and agricultural system to better the lives of the locals.

Raila also said he tap the blue economy opportunities to create employment for jobless youth and grow the economy.

Today, Raila was accompanied by Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga, Kwale senator Issa Boi among other leaders.