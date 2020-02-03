Safaricom allocates Ksh82 million to fight infant and maternal mortality

The Safaricom Foundation has set aside Ksh82 million to help in the fight against maternal and infant deaths in Baringo County.

Foundation Trustee Rita Okuthe said that the money would be used to equip various maternity wings in remote areas of the county to help expectant women access maternal and post-natal services.

While speaking at the launch of the maternal health programme over the weekend, Ms. Okuthe said the partnership between Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and the county government will focus on reducing maternal and infant mortality across the county.

At least 15,000 women from Mogotio, Marigat, Koibatek, Baringo North, Baringo Central, and Tiaty Sub-Counties will benefit.

“Maternal, neonatal and child healthcare programme is aimed at reducing delay in seeking maternal health services and the delay of women receiving care, delays that have in the past resulted in anticipated deaths of mothers and new-born,” Okuthe said.

Ms. Okuthe said the foundation in conjunction with the county government would build and equip at least three maternity wings, and provide them with ambulances to help pregnant women from remote areas to access health care services.

He also added that solar panels would be installed in different health centers to ensure quality maternal care is provided at day and night time.

Other than infrastructure support, expectant women will be able to deliver in health facilities with state-of-the-art maternity services.

Gideon Moi, who was represented by Baringo County Woman Rep Gladwell Cheruiyot, said joint efforts are necessary to meet the health requirements of women as well as children.

He stated that it was no acceptable for Baringo County to have the highest maternal mortality rate than the whole county.

“Statistics of maternal mortality shows that in our county, 488 deaths occur per 100,000 live births, which is higher than the whole country’s 374 deaths per 100,000 live births. This is not only shocking but unacceptable,” he said.

The Senator said he would continue engaging with like-minded partners, ensuring that the trend is reserved.

Gideon urged that we should all endeavor to resourcefully find workable solutions that can boost access to cost-effective, high-quality health survive for both mothers and children.

He further called on the county government to handle matters of health with serious attention, especially after the malaria outbreak in the county along with Hepatitis B, which was common in some parts of the county.

Okuthe said that the creation of awareness on maternal health practices makes part of a comprehensive program including more than 500 community health volunteers facilitated to reach out to the women.

“Community health volunteers will also be involved in the provision of maternal healthcare, where they link up expectant women to respective facilities and encourage them to take newborns for vaccination,” Ms. Okuthe said.

The Safaricom Foundation’s maternal health program was established in 2019, and since then, Coast and Rift-Valley counties have benefited from it.

The foundation allocated Ksh132 million to help promote maternal, newborn, and child health crosswise the country.