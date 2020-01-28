Taita Taveta residents accuse DP Ruto of grabbing their water to develop his plantation

DP Ruto bought the piece of land from former MP Basil Criticos

Immediately after the purchase, a fence was erected to secure the land from squatters

A water pipe which was supplying the residents was later diverted into the farm leaving over 300 households starving

The plant is under cattle rearing with plans to expand into crop farming being on board

Residents from Mata Ward in Taita Taveta County have expressed their thirst and bitterness after Deputy President William Ruto Diverted a water pipe they depended on into his Ranch.

Ruto is reported to have bought the land from former MP Basil Criticos. The farm is now under cattle rearing.

Just after purchasing the land from the former MP, an electric fence was erected to keep of squatters who are a threat to plantation owners in the area and the country at large.

The villagers reported that all was well until a pipe that was supplying them water was diverted into the ranch leaving them no stable water source.

The villagers, through the county government, sought court orders to be allowed to access the farm saying the residents depend on the water for their daily needs. The entire resident’s moves now seem to be in vain.

The residents now call for the arrest of the farm managers who have even barred police officers from accessing the ranch.

County executive in charge of water said efforts to have the management talk about the issue have turned effortless with amenities like schools now affected.

When they try to seek DP Ruto’s comments on the matter, his communications secretary David Mugonyi claims he is not aware of any land the DP has access to in the county.