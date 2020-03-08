Home News County News Taita Taveta vow not to relent in fight against alcoholism
NewsCounty News

Taita Taveta vow not to relent in fight against alcoholism

By Collins Luvisia
Granton Samboja addressing women in Mwatate.

Taita Taveta  Governor Granton Samboja says his Government will not back down in the fight against alcoholism in the region.

Samboja met women who have been affected indirectly by alcoholism in Mwatate. The women lamented that alcoholism had ruined many families in the area.  They also noted alcohol had effects both socially and economically.

The County boss on his part stated that they will have to deal with alcoholism as it is derailing the economic progress. He also hailed the women for their hard work and their contribution to the county economy.

“Our women are very hardworking. They contribute a lot to our economy that is why my government will not relent in the fight against illicit brews,” he said.

The meeting also saw the Governor appoint former Mayor Priscilla Mwangeka to be his adviser on women and gender issues.

Mwangeka vied for the County women representative seat in the 2017 elections. Her task will now be to bring women in the county together for economic prosperity.  She will also be a link between the women and the governor.

Samboja also announced that the County will repossess the Mkuki ranch whose lease has expired. The land will now be available for the locals to mine and practice farming.

“We are repossessing the land so that we organize how our people can benefit from it through mining, agriculture and beef farming,” he said.

