Taita Taveta vow not to relent in fight against alcoholism

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja says his Government will not back down in the fight against alcoholism in the region.

Samboja met women who have been affected indirectly by alcoholism in Mwatate. The women lamented that alcoholism had ruined many families in the area. They also noted alcohol had effects both socially and economically.

The County boss on his part stated that they will have to deal with alcoholism as it is derailing the economic progress. He also hailed the women for their hard work and their contribution to the county economy.