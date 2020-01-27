Home News County News The state will be ruthless with terrorists and their sympathizers – Matiang’i
The state will be ruthless with terrorists and their sympathizers – Matiang’i

By Erick Flavour
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has said smuggling and contraband is fueling Al Shabab activities in the country and any culprits will be treated as a terrorist.

Matiang’i was speaking today during a high-level security meeting held at Government Guest House in Garissa, where he stated that the vice is hurting businesses within the country and fueling death on Kenyans.

The CS urged the residents of the region to report any suspicious activities as well as individuals to the police.

“Terrorists and their sympathizers have no place in Kenya. Once again, we will make no distinction between the two categories. Those who harbor terrorists will be treated with the same veracity we treat terrorists,” said Matiang’i.

He also announced that a multi-agency team would launch a security operation in the area and tighten surveillance along the borders to prevent and halt the flow of illicit services, goods, and immigrants into the country.

The Cabinet Secretary issued a warning to the severe disciplinary, penal and legal action against any government official who, by neglect, poor performance or liable inefficiency, would drop the ball.

“Where we have challenges in our security framework in the war against contraband, we will address them jointly. Meanwhile, any officer, either in the national or county government, found tolerating or abetting cross-border smuggling of counterfeits will be held personally accountable,” he said.

He added that the government had already started to deploy equipment as well as concurrent facilitation to enhance training and education of the Border Patrol Unit Administration Police Service to increase the gathering of intelligence and information on intricate smuggling rings and criminal networks.

Matiang’i ordered the National Government Administration Officers to come out and engage with the local leaders and push for cooperation and information sharing with the civilians to effectively counter-terrorism and radicalization propaganda.

He also mentioned that the President expected them to be working from the ground, rather than issuing orders from Nairobi. He added that they would visit regularly and urged the residents not to be scared about reporting terrorists, recruiters, and radicalizers to the Police.

While meeting with the security chiefs from all over Kenya in Mombasa last week, the president said that terrorism was the gravest national security challenge.

Uhuru also said that blocking the funding channels of the terrorists was essential to winning the war against terror.

The President cited the smuggling of contraband goods from the border countries as a direct source of funds for the Al Shabab.

Matiang’i stated that the government had spent Ksh15 billion on developments in Garissa.

He emphasized that the many projects the government had commissioned in the area were enough demonstration that President Uhuru’s government was committed to inclusivity and non-tolerance to discrimination.

Dr. Matiang’i highlighted that all Kenyans were equal regardless of which part of the country they came from and would be the served with the same level of dignity.

