Three dead in a grisly accident at Nangili, Eldoret-Kitale road

The accident was a head-on coalition between a van and a truck carrying sheep

At least three people were killed in a road accident along Eldoret-Kitale road near Nangili market, at a place called Roberts.

According to witnesses at the scene of the accident, a minibus collided with another vehicle which was carrying sheep.

Likuyani OCPD Boniface Lisiolo, confirming the incidence, said one of the vehicles was transporting sheep to Munyaka in Eldoret.

The injured were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret and Likuyani sub-county hospital.

motorists are urged to be careful on the roads to prevent accidents this festive season.