Home News County News Three dead in a grisly accident at Nangili, Eldoret-Kitale road
NewsCounty News

Three dead in a grisly accident at Nangili, Eldoret-Kitale road

By Edwin Ginni
A police officer at the accident scene where 3 people died
  • The accident was a head-on coalition between a van and a truck carrying sheep

At least three people were killed in a road accident along Eldoret-Kitale road near Nangili market, at a place called Roberts.

According to witnesses at the scene of the accident, a minibus collided with another vehicle which was carrying sheep.

Likuyani OCPD Boniface Lisiolo, confirming the incidence, said one of the vehicles was transporting sheep to Munyaka in Eldoret.

The injured were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret and Likuyani sub-county hospital.

motorists are urged to be careful on the roads to prevent accidents this festive season.

Previous articleShaurimoyo based Police Officer Hit by Motorist along Eastern Bypass  

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Nyeri family perishes in mysterious Christmas fire

Edwin Ginni -
The fire is reported to have started at 2 am and claimed the lives of five members of a family Five family members, a...
Read more
County News

Festivity Murder: Teso Police Arrest Father over Daughter’s Murder

Edwin Ginni -
The man was allegedly punishing his daughter before the incidence turned tragic Teso North police are holding a man after he allegedly murdered his...
Read more
County News

Kajiado man busted in bed with cousin

Edwin Ginni -
The 32 year old is currently the gossip stunt in his hood after he was busted entangled in bed with his cousin on Saturday...
Read more
11,562FansLike
2,905FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Three dead in a grisly accident at Nangili, Eldoret-Kitale road

County News Edwin Ginni -
The accident was a head-on coalition between a van and a truck carrying sheep At least three people were killed in a road accident...
Read more

Shaurimoyo based Police Officer Hit by Motorist along Eastern Bypass  

News Fredrick Musila -
Kenyan roads have become increasingly dangerous for motorists during this time of the year but at the same time, pedestrians also need not forget...
Read more

Simple Guide to Starting a Beauty Parlour in Kenya

Lifestyle Gilbert Kirgotty -
Any business, regardless of the field it is in, requires a lot of planning before executing the perfect plan, even when getting into the...
Read more

‘Love letter’ from top EU figure to the UK: Family Ties Can Never Really Be Severed

World News Gilbert Kirgotty -
A top EU official has written a scathing 'love letter' to Britain, where he criticizes the 'unnecessary damage' caused by Brexit. The European Commission vice-president...
Read more

Flash floods leave Hundreds Homeless in Kisumu

News Fredrick Musila -
As the ongoing rains appear to end no time soon, residents from most parts of the country are in a state of fear. Over...
Read more

Nyeri family perishes in mysterious Christmas fire

County News Edwin Ginni -
The fire is reported to have started at 2 am and claimed the lives of five members of a family Five family members, a...
Read more

Police Officers to Observe Good working Ethics

News Fredrick Musila -
It is not only the employed that need to maintain a high level of discipline and the right code of conduct. In today’s working...
Read more

Sight again: Murkomen’s Message to the Odinga family after Rosemary Regains Sight

News Edwin Ginni -
Senator Murkomen in a congratulatory message has congratulated the family after revealing Rosemary regained sight after two years Elgeiyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, through...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke