Woman arrested and charged for stealing a gun at DP’s residence

A woman was charged on Monday 27, January 2020, for stealing a pistol from the security guard attached to the Deputy President William Ruto’s official home in Mombasa.

The woman identified as Elsie Kazungu, also known as Gladys Wanjala supposedly made away with a weapon from where it was kept beneath the constable’s pillow and later sold it in Kisauni to one Joshua Oliech.

The two culprits were charged in court yesterday with two accounts of theft. Each of them was released on a bond of Ksh200,000 each.

According to the charge sheet, Kazungu, on 19 December 2019, stole a mobile phone worth Ksh1,200 and a Ceska pistol (Serial Number E1546) with 15 bullets from the residence of the deputy president.

Though the gun has not been recovered, Oliech and Kazungu were charged yesterday before Chief Magistrate Edna Nyalotti.

It is reported that in the wee hours of 19 December 2019, the police constable supposedly picked a woman (Kazungu) from Moi Avenue, Mombasa. He brought her to his house within a heavily-secured compound where he later lost his Ceska pistol to Kazungu.

The Deputy President’s residence is situated about 3 meters from State House in Mombasa and not exceeding 50 meters from the Coast regional police headquarters. The place is extremely unusual and difficult for civilians or strangers to access at day time.

The police officer whose pistol was stolen was attached to the Special Crime Prevention Unit at Central Police Station.

This incident was kept a secret while the police conducted investigations and manhunt for the woman.

During this time, ten security officers at the Deputy President’s residence were transferred and their place filled by General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The Standard reported on Monday that the officer whose pistol was stolen was not charged. The charge sheet doesn’t include his name, and the police have not stated whether he is under investigation or on duty.

“We cannot tell you where he is because we are still conducting an investigation,” the Mombasa DCIO Anthony Murithi said.

Kazungu is reported to have vanished from Mombasa after she stole the gun, but was arrested on a different issue, charged and remanded at the Shimo la Tewa Prison as the search for the stolen weapon continued.

The court and police records reveal that sleuths stumbled upon her at the prison where she was previously arrested and then rearrested her and charged with stealing of a gun, 15 bullets, and a cell phone.

According to Kazungu’s discovery at the prison, she directed the police to Oliech, who had supposedly bought the weapon for Ksh3,000.