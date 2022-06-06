Menu
Search
News

Court allows Malala to present papers to IEBC for clearance

Date:

A Kakamega court has allowed Senator Cleophas Malala to present his papers for clearance to vie for the Governor seat on Tuesday.

Judge P.J. Otieno had earlier issued a ruling barring the IEBC from clearing the Governor aspirant until a case challenging his academic qualification is heard and determined.

The petitions were filed by Fred Muka and Frankline Anguche.

 Malala’s lawyers Charles Malala and Grace Mburu however interjected the Judge and informed him that Tuesday was the deadline for clearance for all governor aspirants in the country.

They argued that barring the IEBC to clear him on Tuesday will mean Malala will be out of the race completely saying it will be an injustice to the Senator.

The judge considered their petition and he reversed the order.

He, however, directed that in the event the senator is cleared, his gazettement should be delayed until the case is heard and determined.

“The deadline for the presentation was Tuesday and stopping the senator from presenting his papers would block him from the race unfairly,” the lawyer said Judge Otieno obliged.

Muka and Anguche, through lawyer Ken Nyaundi, are seeking orders to block Malala from the race on the ground that he does not have a valid university degree.

The two claim that there are discrepancies in Malala’s academic papers.

Malala has made public his academic papers by posting them on social media to clear doubts about their authenticity.

Malala is scheduled to present his papers to the electoral agency on Tuesday.

Previous articleReal Madrid: Marcelo will be entitled to a tribute

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Real Madrid: Marcelo will be entitled to a tribute

kenyan -
According to information fromAS, Real Madrid will organize...

JT Foot Transfer market: the undesirables of PSG are resisting

kenyan -
On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market:...

5,000 tree seedlings planted to revive Menengai forest

kenyan -
CEC Kiogora Muriithi planting a tree at Menengai Forest...

Jesé Rodriguez soon without a club?

kenyan -
Fourth in the Spanish second division, Las Palmas...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Real Madrid: Marcelo will be entitled to a tribute

football 0
According to information fromAS, Real Madrid will organize...

JT Foot Transfer market: the undesirables of PSG are resisting

football 0
On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market:...

5,000 tree seedlings planted to revive Menengai forest

News 0
CEC Kiogora Muriithi planting a tree at Menengai Forest...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.