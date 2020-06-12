Court declines to drop charges facing Khalwale

Kakamega High Court has denied dropping charges facing the former senator Dr. Boni Khalwale.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions applied to withdrawal of the charges to no avail.

Mr. Khawale presented himself at the Malinya police station, where the officers arrested him for not appearing before the Director of Criminal Investigations On June 8, in Kakamega South.

As a result, the police issued a warrant against the embattled vocal politician. Khalwale underwent questioning regarding convening an illegal meeting at Mungusi village in Shinyalu sub-county.

Moreover, the convention went gainst the containment measures as people didn’t observe social distancing.

However, Khalwale’s lawyer said the DPP decided to lose two different cases facing his client.

“Mr. Erick Mutua, the prosecutor applied to close the two different files saying the State didn’t wish to carry any charge against the former senator. However, the court refused to grant the orders to close the files because the police officer who swore the first affidavit seeking the warrant of arrest against Mr. Khalwale had not filed an affidavit to close the case,” stated Mr. Shivega.

He added files remained in waiting for the filing of an affidavit from the investigating authority. They’ll also explain why they didn’t want to continue with the charges facing Khalwale.

“Nothing happened today. We will wait for the police officer to file an affidavit to know the way forward,” added Khalwale’s lawyer.