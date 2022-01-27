Court officials injured in attack by al-Shabaab in Lamu

More security personnel were Wednesday deployed to Lamu following an attack by suspected al Shabaab terrorists at Lango la Simba area near Nyongoro.

Police said a team of court officials were shot at and injured by the gunmen as they headed to Garsen town from Kipini Mobile Court at around 5.50 pm.

Police and witnesses said the Judiciary officials had spent the day at the mobile court in Kipini village in Tana River County.

The gunmen had been attacking motorists travelling from Witu area.

According to the police, the first two vehicles, including one that is used in the construction of the Lapsset road, were attacked, but the drivers managed to drive through and escaped with deflated tyres.

Officials said those in the third vehicle, who included the driver, Garsen Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich, court prosecutor, court assistant, clerk and two police officers, also came under attack.

Security officers responded immediately and repulsed the attackers.

Police said two court officials were injured during the incident.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said they had deployed more officers in the area to address the threat.

“We sent a team which repulsed the gang, and all the judiciary officers involved are safe,” he said.

The survivors said the gang had first fired a Rocket Propelled Grenade, which missed the target.

They then sprayed the vehicle with bullets. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it veered off the road before it stalled, enabling the occupants to jump out to their safety.

The incident comes days after the gang attacked and burnt eight vehicles used in the construction of the Lapsset road on Lamu-Garissa road.