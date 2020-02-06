Court overthrows Uhuru’s power to reject or alter list of judges

The bench comprised of three judges ruled that Uhuru’s decision to delay appointment of judges recommended by JSC is against the constitution

The move further violates the constitution and JSC act – the judges said

Judges Lydia Achode, James Makau and Chacha Mwita have said the president’s move to delay the appointment of judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission is against the law.

The three bench judge said Uhuru is bound by the constitution to appoint recommendations of the JSC without altering or delays whatsoever.

The judges clarified that continued failure of Uhuru to appoint the judges is against the constitution and the JSC Act.

Lawyer Adrian Kimotho previously moved to court to challenge the delays in appointment of judges who qualified for promotion last year.

The judges were recommended by the JSC to the president on July 22 and August 13 and are yet to be appointed.

During the proceedings, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi said the president’s move in delaying the appointments undermines the role of JSC as per the constitution and infringes the independence of the Judiciary.

She added that the delay will affect ease of solving disputes in all sectors in the country hence generally affecting development.

The judges said the president had no mandate to edit or reject the list. They cited the delays to negative reports by the NIS regarding the list.

They said the constitution does not provide for any chances for the president to make any oral comment or decline the appointment of judges recommended by JSC.

“The Judicial Service Commission’s mandate in the recruitment of judges is not subject to control by any person or authority. The argument is therefore in some doubt on the integrity of some of the judges recommended for appointment,” the judges said.

The NIS wrote a letter to the president giving negative reports on some of the judges recommended by the JSC. However, NIS did not give details on the reports.

The JSC was to inform the affected judges for them to respond to their allegations, something they did not have a base to since NIS did not make the reports detailed.