Court rejects bid for three judges in JM Kariuki estate tiff

A single judge will determine a fight between three widows of the late politician Josiah Mwangi (JM) Kariuki over the distribution of his multi-million shilling wealth after the court declined to send the file to the Chief Justice for appointment of a three-judge bench.

At the centre of the dispute that has been in court for over 37 years, is an attempt by one of the widows, Doris Nyambura, to edge out her two co-wives from inheriting the politician’s wealth.

Although she had agreed and recognised them as beneficiaries of the estate in an agreement recorded in court on November 11, 2008, Ms Nyambura has since turned against them and claims they were not legally married to him.

Through her daughter Rosemary Machua, the widow claims to be the sole legal surviving widow and that the implementation of the agreement saw her lose larger parts of the estate to the two other women — Terry Wanjiku and Esther Mwikali.

She wanted the file sent to the Chief Justice for assignment to a three-judge bench for determination of various issues including the legality of the marriage between the late politician and her co-wives.

But the court dismissed her request saying there were no substantial questions of law that should be heard by an uneven number of judges.

Commonly referred to as JM, the former Nyandarua North MP whose mutilated body was found in Ngong Forest on March 2, 1975, had invested extensively in huge tracts of land, real estate and shares in various companies, hotels, large-scale farming and beer distribution, among others.

He died without a valid will (written wishes on how his wealth should be distributed) and was survived by three widows — Nyambura, Mwikali and Wanjiku — and their eight children.

The court battle started in 1985 when the family filed the succession case leading to an agreement dated November 11, 2008, where all the advocates agreed that the three co-wives are accepted as widows of Mr Kariuki and that their respective children be the beneficiaries of the estate.

Court papers indicate the properties left by the late politician include share of Kanyamwi farm Gilgil measuring 200 acres valued at Sh141 million as of the year 2009.

