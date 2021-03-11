Court sentences woman to one day in prison for killing her husband

A Nairobi court has sentenced a woman found guilty of murdering her husband to one day in jail. In the judgement, the court pointed out that the woman had tolerated domestic violence for several years and almost lost her life.

49-year old Truphena Aswani was a tailor and a farmer. On the day of the murder, her husband came home late after a drinking spree. She served him food, and after he ate, he picked a quarrel with her. He started demanding the Title Deed of the family land.

Truphena’s father-in-law had given the Title Deed to her for safekeeping. Her father-in-law did not trust his son with it because he was irresponsible and a drunkard. Additionally, he was afraid that the son would sell the family land and render them homeless.

After the woman refused to give him the Title Deed, he rushed to the bedroom and returned with a panga. He raised it to cut her with it, but she overpowered him and killed him in self-defence.

When she realized she had killed him, she panicked. Her first instinct was to dump the body, so she carried it and dumped it 200 meters away on a neighbour’s farm.

Although she pleaded guilty to manslaughter, Truphena told the court she was remorseful and had only acted in self-defence. She also revealed that her husband had been physically abusive throughout their marriage. He had, on several occasions, threatened to kill her and her son.

Justice Roselyn Aburili sympathized with Truphena and noted that she had nearly lost her life due to her husband’s beatings.

“Considering the domestic violence that the accused had undergone over the years, the deceased is vividly described as an irresponsible, violent, brutal and torturous human being who did not treat the accused with any dignity or respect at all,” she said.

She then sentenced her to one day in jail.