News

Court stops Auditor General Recruitment

By Laiza Maketso

Pending a case filed by outspoken activist Okiya Omtatah, the Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the recruitment for an auditor General.

Auditor General position fell vacant last year in August after Mr Edward Ouko’s term came to an end.

Although recruitment was scheduled for last year, the selection panel failed to find a suitable candidate.

In light of this, the Public Service Commission stated the government had to re-advertise for the vacancy.

Omtatah’s argument

According to activist Okiya Omtatah, the candidates met all the requirements. This led to Mr Omtatah suing the panelists.

The activists said all persons were eligible for the set thresholds according to the constitution. Therefore, it was unlawful for the panel to turn down the selection of the three candidates.

“The decision to re-advertise the vacancy in the position of Auditor-General is unconstitutional and, therefore, invalid, null and void,” he said.

Justice Stephen Radido’s ruling

On Friday afternoon, Justice Stephen Radido temporarily halted re-advertisement for the post. The vacancy had been announced in 2019 December.

He issued the directive following suing of the selection panel by Mr Omtatah.

In his ruling, the Judge said. “Pending the inter-partes hearing and determination of this case, the court at this moment issues an interim order prohibiting the sued parties and their agents. Howsoever acting, from giving effect to the advert, howsoever published, re-advertising the vacancy in the office of the Auditor-General and asking qualified and interested persons to apply.”

