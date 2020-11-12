Court temporarily suspends Uhuru’s orders

The High Court on Thursday the 12th of November 2020, temporarily suspended directives by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) on political gatherings.

In his ruling, the high court judge instructed the Inspector General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai not to enforce NSAC and Uhuru’s orders. This is despite the Cabinet on the 8th of October ratifying the directives to prohibit political gatherings.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the petition a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the directives issued by the National Security Advisory Committee on the 7th of October and ratified by Cabinet on the 8th of October. “..Since the effect of the same directive is to direct the manner in which the IG or any of its officers under his command should carry out their constitutional and statutory duties,’ the ruling read in part.

Political gatherings restriction

On the 7th of October 2020, the committee led by Public Service Commission boss Joseph Kinyua restricted political gatherings. The committee further directed leaders to first notify area Officer Commanding Station (OCS) three days before the rally.

Kinyua also added that the leaders would need to follow instructions the OCS will give them.

During the political rallies, the CS would also be present and would help the cops maintain peace and order during the gathering. Citizens attending the meeting should not be in possession of any weapon. Kinyua’s team also explained that the citizens attending the rallies should exercise a high sense of civic duty.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) filed the petition further claiming Kinyua was infringing citizens’ right to assemble.

Presidnet Uhuru Kenyatta also suspended political gatherings in the country from the 4th of November 2020.

“Those intending to hold meetings will do so in town halls incomplete observation of Covid-19 protocols. Those attending must be limited to one third sitting capacity of the hall,” Uhuru said.