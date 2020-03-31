COVID-19: A look at the coronavirus numbers worldwide

Kenya confirmed an additional 8 cases of the COVID-19 illness yesterday, bringing the total of the confirmed cases to 50. This is in line with the growing numbers of cases the world over.

The country confirmed its first case on March 13th 2020. The patient zero, who has since recovered, had been in the country since the 5th.

Silent contamination

Thus, there is a possibility that there could be a silent spread of the illness in the country since Kenya is only conducting tests on close contacts of those already confirmed.

The illness started in Wuhan, China and between January and February, slowly made its way around the globe.

However, it was in March that the disease exploded onto the global scene. Figures rose twice as much as those recorded between January and February. The number of countries affected also grew exponentially in March.

So, below, we look at the updated figures of the COVID-19 disease.

Worldwide

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is fast closing in on the million–mark. Currently, there are 786,905 infections the world over. The illness has affected 200 countries and territories, with each of the habitable continents affected.

Additionally, there are also cases that health experts have confirmed in the sea. The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan and Holland America’s MS Zaandam cruise ships are holding people in quarantine and isolation.

Of the infected, 583,174 cases are active. Health experts say that 553,639 (95%) cases are mild, while 29,535 (5%) are critical.

The illness has killed 37,839 people in total. The people who have recovered stands at 165,892.

Infections and mortality

The USA currently leads with the number of infections at 164,266. However, Italy is the worst hit in terms of mortality, with the country recording 11,591 deaths against 101,739 infections. By comparison, the US has 3,173 deaths.

Italy is closely followed by Spain, with 7,716 deaths against 87,956 infections.

China, the origin of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, recorded a recovery rate of 93 per cent as they went two weeks without recording new infections. Of the 81,518 the country recorded, 76,052 have made a full recovery. The people who died stands at 3,305.

Already, Wuhan residents are leaving their homes and going to work. However, authorities are still restricting movement into and out of the city until April 8th.

Currently, there are 2,161 active cases in China. Of these, 1,633 are mild cases, while 528 are serious.

Africa

During the first two months of the infection, Africa remained mostly untouched, at least according to the naked eye. Towards the end of February, less than 10 African countries had recorded the COVID-19 infection. Most of them were cases from foreigners.

Fast forward to a month later, and many African countries are now recording cluster and community infections.

According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), the continent has 5,252 confirmed cases of the disease. The number represents 0.6 per cent of total worldwide COVID-19 infections.

South Africa leads the continent with 1,326 confirmed infections.

There have been 174 deaths and 335 recoveries. Among the dead in the continent include former Congo President Yhombi Opango. Legendary African musicians Aurlus Mabele and Manu Dibango died in France.

With the infections surging across the world, it is essential to stay informed and safe. However, ensure that you still take time to ease the stress by watching and doing stuff. While we are all on edge, we should not stop living. There will be life after COVID-19.