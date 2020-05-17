Home Health COVID-19: Cases in South Africa surge past 14,000
HealthWorld NewsInternational newsNews

COVID-19: Cases in South Africa surge past 14,000

By Chuoyo Protus
President South Africa
Cyril Rampahosa, President of South Africa. He faces a challenge of how to get South Africa back on its feet as cases rise. Photo - courtesy

The number of Coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 14,355 after 831 new cases tested positive.

South Africa, which has conducted the most tests in the entire continent, conducted 18,004 tests over 24 hours. The country has undertaken 439,559 checks on its population so far. This figure is the highest in the continent.

Western Cape accounts for half of the infections

Western Cape province continues to lead in terms of infections, with the region accounting for more than half of the country’s infections. As of yesterday, Western Cape had 8,404 of the total cases. This is 58.5 per cent of all the total cases.

The number of recoveries in South Africa also pointed a picture to a generally optimistic end, with the figure standing at 6,478. This figure puts the recovery rate in the country at close to 45 per cent.

Western Cape has the highest number of recoveries too in South Africa, with 3,097.

Deaths increase by fourteen

The number of deaths also rose by 14, reaching 261. Western Cape also leads with 149 deaths, which is more than half of the country’s total.

However, only two provinces now have no single death, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape.

Furthermore, more data reveals that the Province that has done in Gauteng, which, as of May 13th, had conducted over 127,000 testes, at least 40,000 more than Western Cape.

This data then meant that Western Cape has a higher infection rate in the population.

Impact of COVID-19 on human life

President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a delicate challenge to reopen South Africa as the number of cases surge with each passing day. Many South Africans are getting frustrated with the lockdown, as are many people the world over.

However, experts have warned that reopening too soon, all at once, would lead to a second wave, which would render useless the mitigation efforts taken so far to keep the spread of the illness relatively low in Africa.

Previous articleBundesliga: European press discovers ‘new football’ with ‘guinea pigs’

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Coronavirus: U.S. priest throws holy water at faithful with toy gun

kenyan -
To bless the faithful without disrespecting the measures of social isolation, Father Tim Pelc decided to resort to an item not so...
Read more
International news

Peru announces arrival of Cuban doctors to fight covid-19

kenyan -
A brigade of 85 Cuban doctors will arrive in Peru to fight the new coronavirus, announced on Saturday (16) the Peruvian government."The Government...
Read more
International news

WHO records 4.4 million cases and 302,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide

kenyan -
The most recent report by the WHO (World Health Organization) reported that the number of officially confirmed new coronavirus cases around the...
Read more
15,632FansLike
3,451FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Stop exaggerating covid-19 numbers for the sake of politics – Kimani Ngunjiri to Uhuru and Raila

News Connie Mukenyi -
Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has come out accusing the government, particularly president Uhuru and Raila, of using Covid-19 numbers for politics. According...
Read more

RIP! Photos from Tecra Muigai’s funeral

News Connie Mukenyi -
Tecra Muigai was laid to rest on Saturday the 16th of May at her father's land in Naivasha Nakuru county. She was the last...
Read more

We will reveal Msando killers-Oscar Sudi

News Stanley Kasee -
Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Bahati counterpart Kimani wa Ngunjiri have expressed their fears that their lives are on danger. The two...
Read more

Uhuru extends lockdown by another 21 days, closes Tanzania, Somalia border

Health Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the ongoing dusk to dawn curfew throughout the country for 21 more days until June 6, 2020. Uhuru also banned...
Read more

Africa could face up to 250 million COVID-19 infections, 190,000 deaths – WHO

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Africa could face up to 250 million possible COVID-19 infections if containment measures fail. These are the words from the World Health Organization for the...
Read more

#Ruai: Another callous demolition leaves Kenyans homeless

News Chuoyo Protus -
Hundreds of Kenyans in Ruai found themselves homeless after the government destroyed their homes last night. According to sources, the heavy machinery moved into the...
Read more

Uhuru, Raila kick-start BBI referendum

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are laying the ground for the BBI referendum. They have gazetted the Referendum Bill,2020. On 15th May, officials...
Read more

You are broke, insecure and toxic in your relationships – Dubai socialite Caroline claps back at Vera Sidika

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Dubai based socialite Caroline Brooks has called out fellow socialite Vera Sidika brewing an online beef. This was after Queen Vee took to Instagram,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke