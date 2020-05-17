COVID-19: Cases in South Africa surge past 14,000

The number of Coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 14,355 after 831 new cases tested positive.

South Africa, which has conducted the most tests in the entire continent, conducted 18,004 tests over 24 hours. The country has undertaken 439,559 checks on its population so far. This figure is the highest in the continent.

Western Cape accounts for half of the infections

Western Cape province continues to lead in terms of infections, with the region accounting for more than half of the country’s infections. As of yesterday, Western Cape had 8,404 of the total cases. This is 58.5 per cent of all the total cases.

The number of recoveries in South Africa also pointed a picture to a generally optimistic end, with the figure standing at 6,478. This figure puts the recovery rate in the country at close to 45 per cent.

Western Cape has the highest number of recoveries too in South Africa, with 3,097.

Deaths increase by fourteen

The number of deaths also rose by 14, reaching 261. Western Cape also leads with 149 deaths, which is more than half of the country’s total.

However, only two provinces now have no single death, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape.

Furthermore, more data reveals that the Province that has done in Gauteng, which, as of May 13th, had conducted over 127,000 testes, at least 40,000 more than Western Cape.

This data then meant that Western Cape has a higher infection rate in the population.

Impact of COVID-19 on human life

President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a delicate challenge to reopen South Africa as the number of cases surge with each passing day. Many South Africans are getting frustrated with the lockdown, as are many people the world over.

However, experts have warned that reopening too soon, all at once, would lead to a second wave, which would render useless the mitigation efforts taken so far to keep the spread of the illness relatively low in Africa.