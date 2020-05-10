COVID-19 devastates the US as deaths top 80,000…but it goes beyond health

The US may have been at some point one of the most admired countries in the world, but in a little over two months, the COVID-19 has stripped off its mask.

With over 1.3 million infections, the North American country leads the world by far in terms of infections, soaring at least 1.1 million cases above second-placed Italy.

The Surge

How the illness unfolded in the US is almost mythical, as though fiction warped over into reality, and promptly disappointed.

The country recorded its first cases on February 15th. A month later, it was slightly above 3,400 at that point.

Yet from there, the numbers soared. From March 15th to April 15th, the numbers increased 167 times over, climbing to over 571,000. In fact, by March 27th, it had overtaken both Italy and China in infections.

As of now, on May 10th, the infections in the US stand at over 1.3 million cases.

Grave projections

The number of deaths is grim too. With over 80,000 people dead, the US figures per capita are assuring. But the dark total of over 2000 deaths daily reveals the true nature of the illness.

A model recently suggested that the country could hit over 3000 deaths a day come June.

But another effect of the disease has been the economic impact it has had in the world over.

Economic impact

Layoffs and retrenchment have been constant as many companies try to stay afloat amidst growing uncertainty of when the worst of COVID-19 would pass.

Over 33 million Americans are now jobless, which raised unemployment levels in the US to about 15 %. With the worst yet to come, this could be a portend of more dire straits for the US.

Despite all this, part of the country’s residents has been holding protests for the government to lift the lockdowns imposed to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Indeed, there is so much to learn about what not to do at this time from the US. The question, though, is if other governments are watching.