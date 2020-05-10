Home World News International news COVID-19 devastates the US as deaths top 80,000...but it goes beyond health
World NewsInternational newsNews

COVID-19 devastates the US as deaths top 80,000…but it goes beyond health

By Chuoyo Protus
New York City in the US
A man with a mask in New york City. The country is the worst-hit with COVID-19. Photo -courtesy

The US may have been at some point one of the most admired countries in the world, but in a little over two months, the COVID-19 has stripped off its mask.

With over 1.3 million infections, the North American country leads the world by far in terms of infections, soaring at least 1.1 million cases above second-placed Italy.

The Surge

How the illness unfolded in the US is almost mythical, as though fiction warped over into reality, and promptly disappointed.

The country recorded its first cases on February 15th. A month later, it was slightly above 3,400 at that point.

Yet from there, the numbers soared. From March 15th to April 15th, the numbers increased 167 times over, climbing to over 571,000. In fact, by March 27th, it had overtaken both Italy and China in infections.

As of now, on May 10th, the infections in the US stand at over 1.3 million cases.

Grave projections

The number of deaths is grim too. With over 80,000 people dead, the US figures per capita are assuring. But the dark total of over 2000 deaths daily reveals the true nature of the illness.

A model recently suggested that the country could hit over 3000 deaths a day come June.

But another effect of the disease has been the economic impact it has had in the world over.

Economic impact

Layoffs and retrenchment have been constant as many companies try to stay afloat amidst growing uncertainty of when the worst of COVID-19 would pass.

Over 33 million Americans are now jobless, which raised unemployment levels in the US to about 15 %. With the worst yet to come, this could be a portend of more dire straits for the US.

Despite all this, part of the country’s residents has been holding protests for the government to lift the lockdowns imposed to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Indeed, there is so much to learn about what not to do at this time from the US. The question, though, is if other governments are watching.

Previous articleEnglish Premier League: fate, damning reality to decide ‘Project Restart’
Next articleKenyans stranded in China finally arrive home

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kenyans stranded in China finally arrive home

Tracy Nabwile -
Approximately one hundred and sixty-five Kenyans who were stranded in China have finally arrived home. The group of people arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta...
Read more
football

English Premier League: fate, damning reality to decide ‘Project Restart’

Chuoyo Protus -
The fate of the anticipated return of the English Premier League could be sealed tomorrow in a decisive meeting. The meeting would involve all member...
Read more
News

32 more recoveries as 23 test positive for COVID-19

Edwin Ginni -
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 672 after 23 more people tested positive. According to Health Chief Administrative Secretary...
Read more
15,608FansLike
3,448FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenyans stranded in China finally arrive home

News Tracy Nabwile -
Approximately one hundred and sixty-five Kenyans who were stranded in China have finally arrived home. The group of people arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta...
Read more

Uhuru summons Jubilee senators

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned Jubilee senators. The senators are supposed to attend a senate parliamentary group meeting. Some insiders claim that this may...
Read more

32 more recoveries as 23 test positive for COVID-19

News Edwin Ginni -
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 672 after 23 more people tested positive. According to Health Chief Administrative Secretary...
Read more

I am safe and sound – Moses Kuria resurfaces

News Edwin Ginni -
Embattled Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has resurfaced disputing concerns that he was abducted. Moses Kuria, through a post on his Facebook page,...
Read more

Mutahi Kagwe talks on changing curfew time to 3 PM

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has denied any allegation that the government is planning on changing the national curfew time from 5 PM to...
Read more

DP Ruto celebrates mom in a special Mother’s Day message

News Edwin Ginni -
Deputy President William Ruto has joined other Kenyans and people in all corners of the world to appreciate his mother Sarah Cheruiyot, on Mother’s...
Read more

Raila decries President Magufuli’s over his policies on Coronavirus

Africa news Erick Flavour -
The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has criticized Tanzanian President John Magufuli for his policies on Coronavirus that have raised fears of the fugitive...
Read more

Silvia Romano: Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 finally freed

News Edwin Ginni -
Italian aid worker Silvia Romano, who was kidnapped in Kilifi 18 months ago, has finally been freed. Italian Prime Minister (PM) Guiseppe Conte announced the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke