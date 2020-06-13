Home News Africa news COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000
NewsAfrica news

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

By Chuoyo Protus
Medics in hospital Africa
Medics in a COVID treatment ward. Photo - courtesy

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries.

As of June 13th, 2020, the number of infections stood at 225,126. This comes just two days after the continent crossed 200,000 cases.

All countries infected

According to the data by Africa DCD and the John Hopkins University, all African countries now have reported at least one case of COVID-19. The last country to confirm was Lesotho, which is also the least affected, with only four confirmed cases.

Furthermore, the number of deaths also rose, crossing the 6000-mark to settle at 6051 at the time of writing.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 102,912, which accounts for 45% of the cases. That figure is very much close to the worldwide recovery rate of 49%.

Hardest hit countries

The worst-hit country in Africa is South Africa. With 61,927 cases, it is the only country to have crossed 50,000 infections. However, they also have done the most tests, having crossed over 1 million tests. Their number of tests stands at 1,028,399.

Egypt follows South Africa, having 41,303 infections, with the number of tests, also significantly high.

Nigeria is third, with 15,181 cases, while Algeria has 10,698. Currently, these are the only African countries to cross into five digits of infections.

Rising infections, but low testing

However, the lack of widespread testing is believed to be the reason behind the low infections in most countries.

Furthermore, other governments like Tanzania’s and Burundi’s, have decided against following most health guidelines.

Still, many African countries went into lockdown early in the infections. Therefore, the preemptive measures have also played a part in slowing the rate of infection on the continent.

Additionally, many countries in the continent banned international flights before widespread infections.

A few others, like Kenya, made wearing masks mandatory for the general public before infections crossed the 1000 mark.

Despite these, though, lack of testing could hamper efforts to quickly identify, isolate and treat sick cases.

Related news

Health

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19 wave

Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more
News

Isaac Mwaura named among 11 world superheroes by a global organization

Connie Mukenyi -
An organization in the Netherlands has awarded Isaac Mwaura alongside ten others as world superheroes.  Terre Des Homes organization has recognized and awarded the...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiktok queen Azziad Naisenya lands major TV deal

Connie Mukenyi -
Azziad Naisenya's star seems to be shining brighter as she landed herself a major TV gig. The Tiktok queen joined Maisha Magic East as...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Government awards the Raila family a lucrative tender

Its all smiles to the bank for the Raila family after the government awarded them a lucrative tender.  Their company got a bid from...
Read more
Africa newsChuoyo Protus -

Burundi bans secular music in public to mourn Nkurunzinza, family admitted...

To mourn Nkurunzinza, Burundi’s Council of Ministers has suspended playing of music in bars and social gathering. In the news press release, the Ministers banned...
Read more
Business newsStanley Kasee -

Kenyans to pay Sh300 more to refill cooking gas cylinders

Kenyans will, from July 1, be required to pay at least Sh300 more to refill cooking gas following the introduction of a 14 percent...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Why Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Kenyan flag to be flown at...

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Kenyan flag and the flag of the East African Community to be flown at half-mast on Saturday 13...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,477FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries. As of June 13th, 2020, the number...
Read more

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more

Isaac Mwaura named among 11 world superheroes by a global organization

News Connie Mukenyi -
An organization in the Netherlands has awarded Isaac Mwaura alongside ten others as world superheroes.  Terre Des Homes organization has recognized and awarded the...
Read more

Tiktok queen Azziad Naisenya lands major TV deal

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Azziad Naisenya's star seems to be shining brighter as she landed herself a major TV gig. The Tiktok queen joined Maisha Magic East as...
Read more

Ruto makes a deal with Mudavadi and Wetangula ahead of 2022

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto struck a deal with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi. The leaders among them, 25 lawmakers...
Read more

Health Ministry calls on Kenyans to donate blood as situation in...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The Ministry of Health has called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers and donate blood. As the world prepares to mark World Blood...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke