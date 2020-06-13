COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries.

As of June 13th, 2020, the number of infections stood at 225,126. This comes just two days after the continent crossed 200,000 cases.

All countries infected

According to the data by Africa DCD and the John Hopkins University, all African countries now have reported at least one case of COVID-19. The last country to confirm was Lesotho, which is also the least affected, with only four confirmed cases.

Furthermore, the number of deaths also rose, crossing the 6000-mark to settle at 6051 at the time of writing.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 102,912, which accounts for 45% of the cases. That figure is very much close to the worldwide recovery rate of 49%.

Hardest hit countries

The worst-hit country in Africa is South Africa. With 61,927 cases, it is the only country to have crossed 50,000 infections. However, they also have done the most tests, having crossed over 1 million tests. Their number of tests stands at 1,028,399.

Egypt follows South Africa, having 41,303 infections, with the number of tests, also significantly high.

Nigeria is third, with 15,181 cases, while Algeria has 10,698. Currently, these are the only African countries to cross into five digits of infections.

Rising infections, but low testing

However, the lack of widespread testing is believed to be the reason behind the low infections in most countries.

Furthermore, other governments like Tanzania’s and Burundi’s, have decided against following most health guidelines.

Still, many African countries went into lockdown early in the infections. Therefore, the preemptive measures have also played a part in slowing the rate of infection on the continent.

Additionally, many countries in the continent banned international flights before widespread infections.

A few others, like Kenya, made wearing masks mandatory for the general public before infections crossed the 1000 mark.

Despite these, though, lack of testing could hamper efforts to quickly identify, isolate and treat sick cases.