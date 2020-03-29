Home Health COVID-19: Kagwe confirms four more cases
COVID-19: Kagwe confirms four more cases

By Chuoyo Protus
Mutahi Kagwe, the health CS
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a past presser. He has confirmed an additional four cases of COVID-19. Photo - courtesy

Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed an additional four cases of the COVID-19 illness.

The four cases bring to 42 the number of people the country has confirmed with the illness. Kenya confirmed its first case two weeks ago.

69 people tested

In a press briefing, Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, said they had tested 69 people. Of them, four people tested positive for the virus.

“In the last 24 hours, a total of 69 samples from suspected cases of coronavirus have been analyzed in our various laboratories. Out of those, we have received confirmation that four people have tested positive for the disease.” Mutahi Kagwe said in the address.

The four cases included one Kenyan and three foreigners: a Cameroonian, an American, and a Burkinabe.

1000 ICU beds

In the address, Kagwe also stated that the country had at least 1000 ICU beds.

“We are continually increasing our capacity every day. Even if we end up losing capacity, it won’t be because we didn’t try to do everything we can.” The CS said.

Many sources had continually put the ICU beds across the country at a mere 200. If indeed, the government has increased that capacity to over 1000, then that could be some good news in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Kiarie’s sentiments draw Kagwe’s ire

Kagwe also condemned Dagoretti South Mp, John Kiarie’s claims earlier today. Kiarie sensationally claimed that the government was hiding the true nature of the problem from the country.

In a Twitter thread, the Dagoretti South legislature stated that the government was not honest in its address to Kenyans about the scope of the COVID-19 illness in the country. However, Kagwe refuted that.

“We have noted that misinformation is doing the rounds on social media, where a leader in the country is claiming that there are over 7000 people in mandatory quarantine. While this may ultimately be the case, it is simply, at the moment, not true.”

Mutahi Kagwe said that there are currently 2250 Kenyans under mandatory quarantine throughout the country.

A history of being economical with the truth

The history of the Kenyan government not being forthcoming with facts gives room for misinformation. As such, with the government sowing seeds of distrust, many Kenyans seek information from other sources.

For many Kenyans, the government is not to be trusted.

The government enacted a curfew to slow coronavirus spread on Friday from 7 PM to 5 AM. The police, though, come out in a rage against Kenyans in a move that many have condemned. This went against Kenyans needs for information and help on what to do if the country goes in lockdown.

