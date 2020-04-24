Covid -19 or not we will graduate – Dedan Kimathi University to hold graduation virtually

Many universities worldwide have halted any ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Dedan Kimathi University has decided to go on with its graduation ceremony even with the epidemic.

The Science and Technology Varsity will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on the 8h of May 2020. The school will air the proceedings live on its Facebook, YouTube and Twitter platforms.

This event will be unique since it is the first-ever virtual graduation in the country.

Earlier on, DKUT announced that it had postponed the graduation much to the disappointment of the graduands. It was to take place on the 24th of April.

According to the Dedan Kimathi University, the school has engaged their students in the past through virtual learning. This mostly happened when lecturers went on national strikes.

Going virtual would cushion the students from the effects of the strike, making sure that they are still learning.

”The University has achieved this in the past by ensuring that students are shielded from occurrences such as lecturers strikes; in such occasions, sacrifices have been made to ensure uninterrupted studies. It is in this same spirit that the University is adjusting to the global crisis that the world is now facing; COVID – 19 to give students who were scheduled to graduate in April 2020 a chance to transition to the next phase of their lives without losing much time due to the disruption that is beyond the University’s control,” the school disclosed.

Students react

While this move would seem like a good option, some students were not pleased with the idea of graduating online.

Graduation days are typically marked with pomp and colour as graduates celebrate and pose for photos in their gowns to mark the milestone. This time, however, things will be different.

To deal with this issue, Dedan Kimathi announced that any graduate who wants to celebrate their graduation can still do so after the coronavirus pandemic. The school will provide gowns for hire at only ksh 500.