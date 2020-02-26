Crazy fan slaps Harmonize while performing on stage (Video)

Tanzanian singer Harmonize is loved by many but that was not the case after a fan run onto the stage and slapped him while performing at a well-attended show over the weekend in Sumbawanga.

In a video seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, a fan emerged from the huge crowd then ran onto the stage, slapped the Show Me singer before disappearing into the crowd.

The singer was then left holding his face in pain as his security personnel tried to pursue the fan to no avail. This was not the first time the Uno singer has had to deal with a crazy fan. Last year while performing at another event that was attended by Tanzanian President John Magufuli, one of his fans emerged from the crowd and hang onto him forcing him to stop his performance for a few minutes as Magufuli’s security team tried to take the fan off the stage.

The Show Me singer ditched Wasafi Classic Baby record label owned by fellow Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz to start his own label dubbed Konde Music Worldwide. He was recently dealt a blow after his producer Bonga left his label to go and sign under Lykos Empire. The producer who also doubles up as a sound engineer explained that he had no grudges with Harmonize as they had already agreed on everything and had his full support.