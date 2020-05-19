Home News Criminal linked to multi-million gold scam finally arrested
News

Criminal linked to multi-million gold scam finally arrested

By Tracy Nabwile
Dillon Kibet,

On 18th May, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives announced that they had arrested a suspect linked to a multi-million gold scam.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations released a statement on Monday. They said that they arrested Dillon Kibet after some members of the public gave detectives information.

“We wish to thank members of the public for availing information that has led to the arrest of Mr. Dillon Kibet, who was a suspect in connection with a 3,000,000 USD Fake Gold Scam,” the DCI said.

Allegedly, Dillon worked with Rose Omamo and several others to con a foreigner 300 million shillings in a fake gold scam.

Detectives began a search for Dillon Kibet and Rose Omamo in February this year. They published the photos of the two suspects and disclosed that the two are part of a ring of fraudsters. Unfortunately, they are yet to arrest Rose Omamo.

“We continue to appeal for information that will lead to the arrest of his accomplice Rose Omamo Adhiambo,” the DCI stated in a tweet.

Detectives will arraign Dillon Kibet in court as they continue to search for Rose Omamo. They will also double their efforts in looking for Rose.

Fake gold scams

Unfortunately, many cases of fake gold scams have come into the limelight in the recent past. Detectives have also admitted that there are several phony gold syndicates. These gold syndicates mostly con unsuspecting foreigners. They have perfected the art of fraud.

On 21st April, a gold scam syndicate duped Asif Mohammed of 14 million Kenyan shillings. In May 2019, another gold syndicate allegedly led by Samir Munyinyi duped Muhammet Mertoglu, a German national, of 23 million Kenyan shillings.

The detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are working tirelessly to ensure that the victims obtain justice.

Previous article‘We shouldn’t forget’: Babu Owino remains in the woods for shooting Orinda

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘We shouldn’t forget’: Babu Owino remains in the woods for shooting Orinda

Chuoyo Protus -
A few days ago, we carried out a story about Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve, having been discharged from the hospital to be with...
Read more
News

Mzee Kibor disowns his sons after winning court case

Tracy Nabwile -
Billionaire politician, Jackson Kibor has disowned his five sons days after winning a court case he filed against them. In 2016, the veteran politician moved...
Read more
News

Police shoot Jubilee’s Senator father for not wearing mask

Alfred Kiura -
Lamu Senator Anwar Liotiptip is a distressed man after his father David Kiwaka was left nursing gun wounds after allegedly being shot by the...
Read more
15,643FansLike
3,454FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Criminal linked to multi-million gold scam finally arrested

News Tracy Nabwile -
On 18th May, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives announced that they had arrested a suspect linked to a multi-million gold scam. The Directorate of...
Read more

‘We shouldn’t forget’: Babu Owino remains in the woods for shooting Orinda

News Chuoyo Protus -
A few days ago, we carried out a story about Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve, having been discharged from the hospital to be with...
Read more

Mzee Kibor disowns his sons after winning court case

News Tracy Nabwile -
Billionaire politician, Jackson Kibor has disowned his five sons days after winning a court case he filed against them. In 2016, the veteran politician moved...
Read more

Secret plot to push Ruto into opposition

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
There is a high chance that Deputy President William Ruto won't survive in the Jubilee party. He is surviving on borrowed time at the...
Read more

Heri nichague mchele moja moja nijue kilo moja iko na ngapi – Kenyans throw hate on DJ Mo, Size 8 new reality show

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated gospel couple DJ MO and Size 8 Reborn had a Monday to forget after Kenyans threw all kind of shade at them following...
Read more

Police shoot Jubilee’s Senator father for not wearing mask

News Alfred Kiura -
Lamu Senator Anwar Liotiptip is a distressed man after his father David Kiwaka was left nursing gun wounds after allegedly being shot by the...
Read more

Sonko explains why he has not paid county workers for months

News Alfred Kiura -
Governor Mike Sonko has explained why he is yet to pay Nairobi workers their monthly salaries which have seen them threaten to down their...
Read more

Three counties report first COVID-19 cases, figure rises to 912

Health Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 912 after 25 more people tested positive for the virus. In the latest update, Health CAS, Dr. Rashid...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke