Criminal linked to multi-million gold scam finally arrested

On 18th May, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives announced that they had arrested a suspect linked to a multi-million gold scam.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations released a statement on Monday. They said that they arrested Dillon Kibet after some members of the public gave detectives information.

“We wish to thank members of the public for availing information that has led to the arrest of Mr. Dillon Kibet, who was a suspect in connection with a 3,000,000 USD Fake Gold Scam,” the DCI said.

Allegedly, Dillon worked with Rose Omamo and several others to con a foreigner 300 million shillings in a fake gold scam.

Detectives began a search for Dillon Kibet and Rose Omamo in February this year. They published the photos of the two suspects and disclosed that the two are part of a ring of fraudsters. Unfortunately, they are yet to arrest Rose Omamo.

“We continue to appeal for information that will lead to the arrest of his accomplice Rose Omamo Adhiambo,” the DCI stated in a tweet.

Detectives will arraign Dillon Kibet in court as they continue to search for Rose Omamo. They will also double their efforts in looking for Rose.

Fake gold scams

Unfortunately, many cases of fake gold scams have come into the limelight in the recent past. Detectives have also admitted that there are several phony gold syndicates. These gold syndicates mostly con unsuspecting foreigners. They have perfected the art of fraud.

On 21st April, a gold scam syndicate duped Asif Mohammed of 14 million Kenyan shillings. In May 2019, another gold syndicate allegedly led by Samir Munyinyi duped Muhammet Mertoglu, a German national, of 23 million Kenyan shillings.

The detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are working tirelessly to ensure that the victims obtain justice.