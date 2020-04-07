CS Kagwe announces new measures as cases hit 172

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced a new raft of measures as the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 172.

The CS confirmed that fourteen more people tested positive for the virus as the numbers of people who the government had tested topped 5000.

Of the fourteen, twelve were Kenyans, while two were foreign nationals. Moreover, Kagwe stated that three more people had recovered from COVID-19. He did not report any new deaths, however.

Closure of golf clubs and clubhouses

In the news briefing, the CS stated that all golf-clubs would be closed with immediate effect, including clubhouses. He called for social distancing in social walking clubs. Additionally, wearing masks remains a necessity when one was going out to the public.

Kagwe added that Kenyans should make an effort to procure the masks, but the government would also distribute some for free in some areas. Businesses selling to people without masks would be closed.

Prepare for it to last months, not weeks

The CS, in his characteristic strict tone, called for Kenyans to brace for the worst, detailing that the current pandemic would last months and not weeks.

This is in line with experts’ prediction of the illness lasting as long as a vaccine remains in the works – up to 18 months.

“We must prepare ourselves to face an insurmountable situation…We are akin to a boat that is sailing towards a massive storm and we must brace ourselves and be ready mentally to face a situation that we have not faced before.” Mutahi Kagwe said in the briefing.

Rising numbers of testing samples

The number of people who the government is testing each day is increasing. This move is a better way of slowing the spread of the disease. The government tested 696 people over the past 24 hours.

Kagwe called on all Kenyans to remain vigilant and keep strict social distancing.

Kagwe defends partial lockdown

However, Kagwe defended the government’s directive for partial lockdown in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale county, pointing out that one of the cases in Mandera had travelled from Mombasa.

Kagwe also revealed that the government would test all health workers in facilities with COVID-19 cases with immediate effect.

As we continue to do so, please stay safe and be informed.