CS Mutahi Kagwe confirms Kenya’s fourth COVID-19 case

By Chuoyo Protus
CS Mutahi Kagwe speaking
CS Mutahi Kagwe in a past function. He has confirmed the fourth covid-19 case in the country. Photo _ courtesy

Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, has confirmed Kenya’s fourth case of the coronavirus disease.

The health CS said that one more patient has tested positive for the virus from a private health facility.

Mutahi Kagwe stated that the patient arrived in the country from London on March 8th.

He also added that the country has tested 111 cases at the National Influenza Centre.

23 test negative

In the presser, the CS also revealed that 23 people who had been quarantined at Mbagathi Hospital, which hosts Kenyatta National Hospital isolation ward, tested negative for the dreaded virus.

However, the CS further revealed that the people would then self isolate at home as a precaution.

Mutahi Kagwe also stated that those arriving in the country would need to swear a legal document that they will observe quarantine rules.

Kenya reported its first case of the COVID-19 disease on Friday last week. The patient was a 27-year-old Kenyan woman. She arrived in the country from the US through the UK.

The country then recorded its second and third cases on Sunday. The two patients had contacted the first patient.

Total shutdown possible

In the presser, CS Mutahi Kagwe also revealed that a total shutdown was possible as the situation escalates.

“A total shutdown is always on the table.” He said. “At the point where we think that the danger is enhanced, then the committee (health) will debate and take the necessary steps.”

CS Kagwe added that they were monitoring the public’s reaction to the president’s directive and the guidelines from the MOH. This would then guide them in how they would implement a shutdown.

The CS also assured Kenyans of serious vigilance at the airports. However, he called on Kenyans to take social distancing more seriously.

“This is not a joke. This is not a rehearsal..it is the real McCoy.” CS Kagwe stated.

Low-income homes in danger

Nonetheless, many Kenyans may have a hard time practising total quarantine. This is because many are low-income households. A big number of them earning daily wages, rather than a fixed salary.

This could prove especially difficult to carry out in Kenya’s informal settlements, where many casual labourers live.

A such, there is a need for CS Mutahi Kagwe and other government policymakers to take seriously the challenge many Kenyans in low-income households will go through in the event of total lockdown.

