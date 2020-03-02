Cyrus Oguna impersonator causes panic over Coronavirus

Kenya Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has dismissed the viral audio clip doing rounds on social media, asserting that the Coronavirus is in Kenya.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there has been no reported case of Covid-19 in the country,” Oguna said, adding that he is not the person speaking in the audio clip.

The 4.22 minutes audio states in a voice supposed to be Oguna’s that there are confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 63 people already quantified at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

The clip then names Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu as the most affected towns. The impersonator also lists the signs and symptoms to watch out for and further shares a fake phone number to call for help.

Oguna assured Kenyans that the Government had taken all the necessary measures to screen all the passengers transiting through or coming from countries with confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

He issued a stern warning to impersonators spreading rumors and causing panic among the public members describing it as a criminal offense.

Mr. Oguna said that the fake alarmists would be investigated and prosecuted for spreading false information.

“These fake and alarmists rumors have been forwarded to the cybercrime unit at DCI for investigation, arrest, and prosecution of the authors and those spreading the same,” added Oguna.

He also signaled the public to avoid listening to rumors stating that the Government communication about the deadly virus would be communicated through the Government Spokesperson or Cabinet Secretary for Health.

According to him, no cases have been confirmed in Kenya, and there is no cause for an alarm over Coronavirus.

For now, Kenya Progressive Nurses Association (KPNA) is calling on the Government to provide them with the necessary training and vital resources to be able to protect the country from the virus.

KPNA Chairman Michael Nyongesa said on Monday in a press conference that the nurses were at a great risk and at the frontline of being infected by the virus.

“Nurses are the frontline officers in health care, but they could also be frontline officers to the exposure of infections and also the frontline of defense against this new deadly virus,” Nyongesa said.

He further stated the Government had not given them the way forward or the stated the right measures to protect themselves from the killer virus.

“We are concerned about the availability of protective gear for the nurses that may work with infected cases,” Nyongesa said, adding that the nurses were highly exposed to the Coronavirus and that the Government ought to provide them with protective measures.

Nyongesa urged the Government to work round-the-clock in training the nurses throughout the country before a calamity strikes.

This is happening after the new Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe was sworn-in to office on Friday when he vowed that the Government was ready to handle the virus.

According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO), the global death toll has hit 3000 plus.