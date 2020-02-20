Home News Daring thief robs traffic police officers of bribe cash
Daring thief robs traffic police officers of bribe cash

By Tracy Nabwile
Traffic police officers that collect bribes will have to look for better ways to secure their loot.

A man in Embu stole a bundle of notes that the officers had collected from bribes. He then ran away and disappeared into the bushes. He committed such a daring act.

The incident happened along the Nairobi- Meru highway. The traffic officers were stationed near Kathageri shopping center.  The entire incident took place at around 1 pm.

An eyewitness told a local broadcasting station that he saw the entire thing. The thief emerged from the bushes, grabbed the officer’s stash and then disappeared. He went up a steep slope adjacent to the road.

The witness was driving on the road when the incident happened. Two police officers were on scene. One was male and the other was female.

The male officer tried to run after the thief. However, the thief had timed his run well and was already well into the bushes when the officer followed him.

In addition, the two officers were on the opposite side of where the stash was. This gave the young man ample time to dash away before the officer crossed the road.

Eventually, the male traffic police officer gave up the chase. He only hurled insults at the already gone young man.

They eyewitness said there was very little the police officer could do to recover his bribe cash. The steep roads connecting to the main road are shaped like a wedge. The thief used this to his advantage.

The best the police officer could do is shout at the man several times, especially after he vanished into the bushes.

Four vehicles had been stopped for inspection. All the motorists sat back and watched as the entire drama unfolded.

Amusingly, one motorist compared the theft to a five-minute bank job.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has recently been very strict especially when it comes to traffic police. For this reason, wayward traffic police officers no longer pocket bribes they receive from motorists.

Instead, they stash all the cash in a central place. They the take the cash and divide it among themselves when they want to go home.

Surprisingly, in super busy areas where they can’t keep the cash in a central place, the entrust it to civilians.  Sometimes they even let the same civilians collect bribes on their behalf.

This incident is a great lesson to all wayward traffic police officers.

