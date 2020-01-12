David Njenga arrested over the Murder of Joan Wairimu

David Njenga, a 33-year-old man linked with the death of a Joan Wairimu who was murdered and her body dumped at Timboroa forest on 11th December 2019 has been arrested. The wanted criminal was arrested in his house in Makutano, Koibatek Sub County.

Joan was a businesswoman in Nakuru town and went missing from the business premise on that fateful day, only to be found dead later at the forest.

Festus Malinge, the Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigation officer said the criminal has been in hideout since Joans’ body was found and the police have been searching for him in vain.

On Friday the wanted criminal Njenga was finally arrested and locked in Nakuru police station. The investigation boss had conducted forensic scrutiny on the case and found Njenga together with his brother peter kibe responsible with the murder of Joan. Peter kibe was arrested just a week later after the incident.

The CID interrogated kibe, and he mentioned Njenga as his accomplice. From the report, the two brothers visited Joans’ business took her away and killed her, then dumped her body in the forest. Joan had separated with her husband, who is a CID Officer at Nairobi headquarters CID section when the fateful happened.

Joan used to live in karatina where she ran a shop at the Nakuru town. Investigations on this case are still ongoing in the court and Njenga will face the law together with his brother once found guilty.