Home News David Njenga arrested over the Murder of Joan Wairimu
News

David Njenga arrested over the Murder of Joan Wairimu

By Fredrick Musila

David Njenga, a 33-year-old man linked with the death of a Joan Wairimu who was murdered and her body dumped at Timboroa forest on 11th December 2019 has been arrested. The wanted criminal was arrested in his house in Makutano, Koibatek Sub County.

Joan was a businesswoman in Nakuru town and went missing from the business premise on that fateful day, only to be found dead later at the forest.
Festus Malinge, the Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigation officer said the criminal has been in hideout since Joans’ body was found and the police have been searching for him in vain.

On Friday the wanted criminal Njenga was finally arrested and locked in Nakuru police station. The investigation boss had conducted forensic scrutiny on the case and found Njenga together with his brother peter kibe responsible with the murder of Joan. Peter kibe was arrested just a week later after the incident.

The CID interrogated kibe, and he mentioned Njenga as his accomplice. From the report, the two brothers visited Joans’ business took her away and killed her, then dumped her body in the forest. Joan had separated with her husband, who is a CID Officer at Nairobi headquarters CID section when the fateful happened.

Joan used to live in karatina where she ran a shop at the Nakuru town. Investigations on this case are still ongoing in the court and Njenga will face the law together with his brother once found guilty.

Previous articleNigeria’s rapper BlaqBonez pours cold water on Khalighaph Jones lyrical prowess

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Nigeria’s rapper BlaqBonez pours cold water on Khalighaph Jones lyrical prowess

Alfred Kiura -
Kenya’s own lyrical master and hip hop artist Khaligraph Jones won the 2020 Sound City MVP Hip Hop Artiste Award and not everyone was...
Read more
Entertainment

Zari Hassan: Stop judging other people’s relationships

Alfred Kiura -
South African Ugandan-based business woman Zari Hassan has come out to tells off critics to stop judging other people’s relationships as no one is...
Read more
News

The UK issues its citizens planning to visit Kenya with travel advisory

Laiza Maketso -
The British government has issued its citizens planning to visit Kenya with a travel advisory, terming a possible terror attack. In its statement, the UK...
Read more
13,595FansLike
3,221FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

David Njenga arrested over the Murder of Joan Wairimu

News Fredrick Musila -
David Njenga, a 33-year-old man linked with the death of a Joan Wairimu who was murdered and her body dumped at Timboroa forest on...
Read more

Nigeria’s rapper BlaqBonez pours cold water on Khalighaph Jones lyrical prowess

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya’s own lyrical master and hip hop artist Khaligraph Jones won the 2020 Sound City MVP Hip Hop Artiste Award and not everyone was...
Read more

Gor Mahia beaten in Kakamega, Sofapaka, Ulinzi Stars pick huge wins

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League defending Champions Gor Mahia suffered the second loss of the season, going down 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium. Gor Mahia...
Read more

Zari Hassan: Stop judging other people’s relationships

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
South African Ugandan-based business woman Zari Hassan has come out to tells off critics to stop judging other people’s relationships as no one is...
Read more

Makwata on a brace as AFC Leopards pile on Wazito’s woes

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
In form striker John Makwata scored twice as AFC Leopards handed Wazito the sixth straight loss of the season following a 2-0 victory in...
Read more

The UK issues its citizens planning to visit Kenya with travel advisory

News Laiza Maketso -
The British government has issued its citizens planning to visit Kenya with a travel advisory, terming a possible terror attack. In its statement, the UK...
Read more

Ruto says Raila is after dividing Jubilee after messing up NASA

Politics Edwin Ginni -
DP Ruto says Raila is aimed at dividing Jubilee after breaking NASA He claims the handshake and BBI are Raila’s projects to power...
Read more

AFC Leopards skipper issues rallying call to fans ahead of Wazito date

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
AFC Leopards Captain Robinson Kamura has rallied the club fans to turn out in large numbers for the Kenya Premier League match against Wazito...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke