DCI arrests five, including two doctors, over procuring abortion

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has nabbed two doctors on suspicion of procuring abortions illegally.

The DCI arrested Doctor Mwaura Karumbi and Dr John Marore at the Prestige Health Point Medical Centre, Murang’a Road. Also roped in on the scandal were Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwenda and Judith Anyanzwa.

Decomposing fetuses at the facility

The DCi said that they found ten decomposing foetuses along with other suspicious applications at the facility.

“The two, together with Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwende and Judith Anyanzwa were arrested on suspicion that they were conducting abortion in the said facility where 10 decomposing fetuses and other applications suspected to have been used for conducting abortion were recovered.” The DCI tweeted.

They also found a lady they suspected to have procured an abortion at the facility.

“A lady suspected to have procured abortion was found admitted in the facility which had no operating licenses.” The DCI said.

They confirmed that they had taken the fetuses to the morgue as they processed the suspects.

A senior detective told the Nation that the Thursday raid came after a lengthy investigation into the facility.

The DCI will arraign the suspects on Monday.

Abortion in Kenya

Abortion in Kenya remains illegal, only permissible in the events of emergency, for example, if the pregnancy puts the mother’s life at risk.

Marie Stopes International estimates that Kenya loses about 2,600 women each year to unsafe abortions. A further 120,000 need hospitalization due to complications arising from unsafe abortions.

There have been rising calls for the legalisation abortion in the country. The lobby groups calling for this state that legalising it would reduce the number of deaths arising from unsafe abortions. They also see abortion banning as an exercise of power over a woman’s body.

The abortion laws around the world vary widely from country to country. Only 34 per cent of countries across the world allow for abortion on the woman’s request.