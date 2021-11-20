DCI boss to meet driver allegedly fired for reporting bhang-smoking students

Kinoti stated that drug abuse is a crime that breaks the hearts of many parents and ruins the lives of many young men and women.

He added it is what has also let to the increasing school fire incidents.

“The DCI notes with great concern that school-going children are increasingly becoming vulnerable to the temptation of drug usage during mid-term and holiday breaks.”

John Muthoni, a driver with 2NK Sacco reported students from Fred’s Grammar mixed secondary who had boarded the Nairobi-bound matatu at the Karatina bus stage for smoking bhang in the vehicle as they were headed home for midterm break.

The driver who was incensed by the unbecoming conduct of the students drove them to Sagana police station.

“The students were quick to notice the sudden detour and hurriedly disembarked from the vehicle as it made its way to the station,” Kinoti said.

“They dangerously jumped from the windows of the matatu, leaving their half smoked joints, half-filled bottles with liquor and luggage in the vehicle.”

Detectives based in Nyeri launched a search party for 14 students. Seven were boys and another seven were girls.

In the Saturday statement, Kinoti said the detectives have already made progress in tracking the students and they will be charged.

“Our detectives in Nyeri have made good progress in tracking down the students who escaped and once investigations are completed, they will face the full force of the law,” DCI said.