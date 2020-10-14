Home News DCI grill Sudi over 150 M scandal
DCI grill Sudi over 150 M scandal

By Connie Mukenyi
Oscar Sudi

DCI officers grilled Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi after he presented himself at their headquarters on Tuesday the 13th of October 2020.

The officers were questioning Sudi over ksh 150 M linking the MP to a National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) scandal.

Sudi went on a rant on his Facebook page, revealing that he was present at the DCI offices from 6 AM to 5 PM. He also narrated how the DCI officers were questioning him over a piece of land he had sold.

The MP further explained that he sold the land to a company that wanted to build a hospital. According to him, he received the money and went on with his life.

However, the DCI hinted that the money was from NHIF.

“The transaction between me and the said company was completed after I received the money. They are now alleging that the money was wired from NHIF through the company to me. As a willing seller, I cannot smell the source of money that I received,” Sudi said.

He also revealed that he answered all questions the DCI had for him.

NHIF fraud cases.

Reports indicate that as of last month, the DCI detectives were investigating four cases involving fund theft from the national health insurer.

According to the letter dated 10th of September 2020, the DCI was investigating fraud cases involving healthcare givers.

Additionally, NHIF is on the spotlight after the appointment of directors and management officials who allegedly are not qualified for the job.

In another letter, the DCI detectives are also investigating the acquisition of public property fraudulently.

Graft cases have consistently marred NHIF tainting the image of the once prestigious national health insurer. In 2018, NHIF was on the spot after it could not account for at least ksh 1.5 billion of taxpayers money.

Some of the suspects charged in the case included former top management CEOs Geoffrey Mwangi and Simon Kirogotty. The two denied the allegations and secured temporary freedom with ksh 2 million cash bail for each.

