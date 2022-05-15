Menu
Search
News

DCI identify suspect in 19-year-old KIMC student murder

Date:


Purity Wangechi was found dead in Kiambu on May 14, 2022. [Source: DCI, Twitter]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has identified a suspect in the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

Kiambu Deputy Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Hadick Jumba had told The Standard that Purity Wangechi Karinga’s body was discovered in a thicket in Buriria Village, with two stab wounds in the neck.

A tweet by DCI on Saturday midnight indicated that the main suspect in the teenager’s murder was only identified as ‘VDJFLEX’, a man she was in an intimate relationship with.

“Detectives have launched a manhunt for a man only identified as VDJ Flex, the main suspect behind the cold-blooded murder of 19-year-old Purity Wangeci Kiringa, whose lifeless body was discovered today morning close to Mburiria estate in Kiambu county,” the investigation body shared on its official Twitter account.

However, police say the suspect went missing before they could catch up with him.

DCI say preliminary investigations revealed that Purity left college on Friday to visit her boyfriend in Kirigiti, Kiambu County.

“According to her friends who were interviewed by the sleuths at the college, Purity and the boyfriend recently had a misunderstanding,” DCI says.

Purity’s body was found alongside documents, including a national identity card and a school identification card.

Passersby spotted her body on Saturday morning, May 14, and alerted police.

Wangechi’s body was taken to City Mortuary in Nairobi County pending an autopsy.

The suspect is still at large.

 

Previous articleRaphaël Guerreiro offered himself to Barça

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Raphaël Guerreiro offered himself to Barça

kenyan -
Raphaël Guerreiro has been wearing the colors of...

OL: young people judge the season

kenyan -
This Saturday evening, OL faced FC Nantes at Groupama...

Shots fired as chaos mars Raila’s rally in Mombasa

kenyan -
Azimio la Umoja supporters at Mkomani ground in Mombasa....

Serie A: AS Roma and Venice leave each other in a draw

kenyan -
On the side of the Stadio Olimpico, AS...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Raphaël Guerreiro offered himself to Barça

football 0
Raphaël Guerreiro has been wearing the colors of...

OL: young people judge the season

football 0
This Saturday evening, OL faced FC Nantes at Groupama...

Shots fired as chaos mars Raila’s rally in Mombasa

News 0
Azimio la Umoja supporters at Mkomani ground in Mombasa....

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.