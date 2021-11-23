DCI officer shot in club drama dies after months in ICU

But CCTV footage revealed that Mararo approached the table where the two officers were seated with another friend before confronting them over an unknown matter.

He then fired rounds of ammunition, with one injuring Muturi in the hand while another injured Musyoka on the neck.

In the CCTV footage, Mararo is then seen escaping using his Toyota Land Cruiser which he had parked outside the joint.

Nzisa, who was seated a few meters from the officers, was also injured by another bullet near the abdomen, according to police reports.

While Muturi and Nzisa were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged, Musyoka was transferred to Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment.

Mararo later surrendered to police and was later arraigned, where a court heard that a Glock semi-automatic pistol and 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

On Tuesday, the Star learned Musyoka died of the injuries after being in hospital since July.

Reports indicate that he was at one time transferred to a hospital in Ngong, then to another in Karen then back to Nairobi Hospital, where he succumbed.

Starehe police boss Julius Kiragu said, “He had been in a comma…”

Officers privy to Musyoka’s condition say he had been in ICU for a while but had started to recover.

“He had been on feeding in tubes and of late he had started to regain his speech,” said an officer in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Arrangements are being done to have his body transferred to Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Machakos.