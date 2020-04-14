DCI recover stolen mobile phones worth Ksh 120 million

On Monday, April 13, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered stolen mobile phones worth Ksh 120 million.

Thieves intercepted and stole the cargo on Friday, April 10. The goods from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were en route the busy business hub of Eastleigh.

In a statement, the DCI divulged that the stolen goods had been recovered in Imara Daima’s Muimara estate.

The DECI further stated the loot was on its way to the designated area before the vehicle carrying the goods changed routes. This made them suspicious, and they decided to trail the lorry.

“An Isuzu FRR lorry of registration number KBZ 628x, driven by 40-year old Daniel Kavuti comprised of 750 packed cartons.”

Under unclear circumstances, the driver disappeared without a trace. Later, detectives found the lorry empty and packed along Masai road.

Afterwards, DCI detectives tracking the goods traced them in Imara Daima estate.

The DCI’s thorough investigation revolved around four cartels aged between 35 and 45 years and known for their organized crimes in Nairobi.

After serious interrogation, the men pointed out the final destination of the stolen cargo.

The DCI detectives urged the lorry’s driver to surrender to any nearby police station.

However, detectives only recovered 629 cartons containing the phones. Efforts to know the destination of the remaining package of mobile phones still underway.