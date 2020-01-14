Home News Deadbeat mum wins custody case
News

Deadbeat mum wins custody case

By Connie Mukenyi

A law court in Mwingi yesterday handed the custody of a 9-year-old girl to a deadbeat mum. This decision was arrived at despite court records indicating that the deadbeat mother has not been present in the child’s life for the past nine years. The mum had abandoned the family for nine years. She left when the girl was one year old and has returned to fight for custody.

Over the last three years, JKK, the deadbeat mum has been trying to regain custody of her child.

JKK abandoned her child in a rental house where she used to live. On hearing the baby cry, neighbors called EMM, the child’s father. He rushed and picked up his daughter. Since then, he has been taking care of her with his wife.

The deadbeat mum returned 6 years later to claim her child. She even sued EMM over claims that he was mistreating the child. JKK has been stuck in bitter court custody over the last three years that ended yesterday with the magistrate handing over the child to her.

However, the child in question was not pleased with this decision. She caused a fuss when she was handed over to her mother refusing to go with her. She clutched at her father’s clothes screaming protesting not to go with her mother.

