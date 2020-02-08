Home News Death sentence reduced to 25 years imprisonment for a man who killed...
News

Death sentence reduced to 25 years imprisonment for a man who killed his fiancée in Migori

By Erick Flavour

The court has reviewed and reduced death sentence to 25 years jail term for a man who was found guilty of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in lodging in Migori.

Judges Paul Kiage, Otieno Odek, and Asike Makhandia ruled to reduce Enock Akoko’s death sentence to 25 years imprisonment following a successful appeal.

It was noted that despite the appellant claims that he was not responsible for the killing, the inferred evidence points to him for the crime.

The court duly considered and contemplated over the rival submissions including the conditions under which the crime was committed, mitigation by the appellant that showed his remorse, his age which was said to be 35 years, the fact that the appellant was a first offender as well as the period he spent in custody of about five years.

“We think that the sentence that best commends to us is a custodial one.  Accordingly, whereas we dismiss the appeal on conviction, we nonetheless allow the appeal on sentence.  In lieu of the death sentence, the appellant shall serve imprisonment term of 25 years effective from November 16, 2015,” the court ruled.

Akoko was charged with murder following claims that on the night of 19, 20 September 2014, he killed Janet Awuor Paulette at Highway Complex Lodge in Migori town. He got convicted and was sentenced to death.

Nevertheless, he appealed the verdict arguing that the trial court went wrong in sentencing him to death as well as relying on evidence presented by only one witness.

What happened?

The prosecution established that on 20 September 2014, Awuor, who was studying at Masai Mara University, had traveled to Migori town alongside her boyfriend and spent a night with him at Highway Complex Lodge.

Beatrice Akoth, who is the lodge manager, testified and said she was on duty that morning.

She said that part of her morning errands included confirming rooms that had been occupied the night and those that were free.

While heading to her office, Akoth perceived a foul smell from one of the rooms, and when she arrived at room 228, the smell became stronger. She observed there were flies on the door of that room then immediately called receptionist.

The receptionist, Judith Otieno, revealed that a man who said his name was Otieno O. had booked the said room on 19 September 2014.

When she asked for the identity card, the man said he had forgotten, but he presented the ID number as well as the phone number. He stayed in the said room paying Ksh600 per day for three days.

Judith said that Otieno O. on Monday 22 September 2014 told her that he was heading out to look for money, but he never came back.

She identified Otieno O. as the one who had booked room 228 on the said date and that he was the appellant.

They peeked into the room and saw women’s shoes and a bag inside. Akoth then called the security guard Nobert Mwangi who entered the room and confirmed there was a dead body inside.

The two witnesses stated that they saw the body concealed up to the neck and was lying on her back while facing the wall.

The police arrived at the scene later that day and saw items including a syringe, bottle of what is believed to be quinine, and black leather bad being removed from the room. The bag had the deceased identity card. They took the body as well as the beddings.

Investigations

A post mortem conducted by Dr. Jared Ndege noted there was a penetrative wound on the deceased neck, blood in the chest cavity as a result of the wound that caused bleeding in the lung.

He also found that the uterus had seepage in the tubes and ovaries, thus certified that severe bleeding in the chest cavity due to penetrating lung injury caused the death.

The Migori Deputy DCIO Chief Inspector Evans Sang, who investigated the case, visited the scene and found the deceased’s belongings as well as a note “Pastor Moses Akoko, Migori Central SDA Church, Moses Akoko Dudi” written on a tissue paper.

Sang proceeded to Migori Central SDA Church from where he was directed to the home of Pastor Moses Akoko, who confirmed that Otieno O. was his, although he was not at home at that time.

The pastor also confirmed that his son had brought a woman home the previous night, had supper then left to spend the night in town.

Akoko testified in defense, saying he went for eye treatment on the said day and proceeded to his house after that. The police came to his place and informed him he was needed at Migori Police Station.

He admitted the deceased was his fiancée and knew where the lodge was, but denied sleeping there at any time.

Previous articlePlans to relocate Karatina traders from Railway reserve underway

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

You are not serious with your work — Magistrate

Richard M Adrian -
A magistrate in Nairobi court embarrassed her prosecutor in the open court. The case A man was brought in court by the police, drunk, stubborn and...
Read more
County News

Busia County staff must declare wealth or miss salaries

Collins Luvisia -
Busia County members of staff will now have to declare their wealth by 31st December every year, the County Government has announced. According to the...
Read more
News

Kenyans outraged at the supposed cost of Moi’s burial

Chuoyo Protus -
A Kenyan on twitter has set the site alight after revealing the supposed cost to bury former president, Moi. The netizen, who goes under the...
Read more
15,160FansLike
3,436FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Death sentence reduced to 25 years imprisonment for a man who killed his fiancée in Migori

News Erick Flavour -
The court has reviewed and reduced death sentence to 25 years jail term for a man who was found guilty of killing his 19-year-old...
Read more

Plans to relocate Karatina traders from Railway reserve underway

County News Collins Luvisia -
The County Government of Nyeri has commenced the exercise creating over 1000 spaces for Karatina Traders ahead of their relocation from the railway reserve. On...
Read more

You are not serious with your work — Magistrate

County News Richard M Adrian -
A magistrate in Nairobi court embarrassed her prosecutor in the open court. The case A man was brought in court by the police, drunk, stubborn and...
Read more

Busia County staff must declare wealth or miss salaries

County News Collins Luvisia -
Busia County members of staff will now have to declare their wealth by 31st December every year, the County Government has announced. According to the...
Read more

Kenyans outraged at the supposed cost of Moi’s burial

News Chuoyo Protus -
A Kenyan on twitter has set the site alight after revealing the supposed cost to bury former president, Moi. The netizen, who goes under the...
Read more

General Practitioner charged with 90 offences for sexually assaulting 24 patients

News Richard M Adrian -
Manish used high profile cases of celebrities; Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to talk his victims into agreeing to a medical check up. The...
Read more

Rest in peace! Award-winning gospel artist Papa Dennis is dead.

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning gospel singer Papa Dennis is no more after reportedly jumping from a seventh floor building in Ngara on Friday night dying on the...
Read more

Govt to compensate families of 14 pupils killed in Kakamega Primary stampede

County News Stanley Kasee -
Families of the 14 students that died in Kakamega school stampede will be compensated by the government. The national government will give Sh150, 000 as...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke