Death sentence reduced to 25 years imprisonment for a man who killed his fiancée in Migori

The court has reviewed and reduced death sentence to 25 years jail term for a man who was found guilty of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in lodging in Migori.

Judges Paul Kiage, Otieno Odek, and Asike Makhandia ruled to reduce Enock Akoko’s death sentence to 25 years imprisonment following a successful appeal.

It was noted that despite the appellant claims that he was not responsible for the killing, the inferred evidence points to him for the crime.

The court duly considered and contemplated over the rival submissions including the conditions under which the crime was committed, mitigation by the appellant that showed his remorse, his age which was said to be 35 years, the fact that the appellant was a first offender as well as the period he spent in custody of about five years.

“We think that the sentence that best commends to us is a custodial one. Accordingly, whereas we dismiss the appeal on conviction, we nonetheless allow the appeal on sentence. In lieu of the death sentence, the appellant shall serve imprisonment term of 25 years effective from November 16, 2015,” the court ruled.

Akoko was charged with murder following claims that on the night of 19, 20 September 2014, he killed Janet Awuor Paulette at Highway Complex Lodge in Migori town. He got convicted and was sentenced to death.

Nevertheless, he appealed the verdict arguing that the trial court went wrong in sentencing him to death as well as relying on evidence presented by only one witness.

What happened?

The prosecution established that on 20 September 2014, Awuor, who was studying at Masai Mara University, had traveled to Migori town alongside her boyfriend and spent a night with him at Highway Complex Lodge.

Beatrice Akoth, who is the lodge manager, testified and said she was on duty that morning.

She said that part of her morning errands included confirming rooms that had been occupied the night and those that were free.

While heading to her office, Akoth perceived a foul smell from one of the rooms, and when she arrived at room 228, the smell became stronger. She observed there were flies on the door of that room then immediately called receptionist.

The receptionist, Judith Otieno, revealed that a man who said his name was Otieno O. had booked the said room on 19 September 2014.

When she asked for the identity card, the man said he had forgotten, but he presented the ID number as well as the phone number. He stayed in the said room paying Ksh600 per day for three days.

Judith said that Otieno O. on Monday 22 September 2014 told her that he was heading out to look for money, but he never came back.

She identified Otieno O. as the one who had booked room 228 on the said date and that he was the appellant.

They peeked into the room and saw women’s shoes and a bag inside. Akoth then called the security guard Nobert Mwangi who entered the room and confirmed there was a dead body inside.

The two witnesses stated that they saw the body concealed up to the neck and was lying on her back while facing the wall.

The police arrived at the scene later that day and saw items including a syringe, bottle of what is believed to be quinine, and black leather bad being removed from the room. The bag had the deceased identity card. They took the body as well as the beddings.

Investigations

A post mortem conducted by Dr. Jared Ndege noted there was a penetrative wound on the deceased neck, blood in the chest cavity as a result of the wound that caused bleeding in the lung.

He also found that the uterus had seepage in the tubes and ovaries, thus certified that severe bleeding in the chest cavity due to penetrating lung injury caused the death.

The Migori Deputy DCIO Chief Inspector Evans Sang, who investigated the case, visited the scene and found the deceased’s belongings as well as a note “Pastor Moses Akoko, Migori Central SDA Church, Moses Akoko Dudi” written on a tissue paper.

Sang proceeded to Migori Central SDA Church from where he was directed to the home of Pastor Moses Akoko, who confirmed that Otieno O. was his, although he was not at home at that time.

The pastor also confirmed that his son had brought a woman home the previous night, had supper then left to spend the night in town.

Akoko testified in defense, saying he went for eye treatment on the said day and proceeded to his house after that. The police came to his place and informed him he was needed at Migori Police Station.

He admitted the deceased was his fiancée and knew where the lodge was, but denied sleeping there at any time.