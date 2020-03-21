Dennis Itumbi addresses Uhuru, Ruto after being fired.

Former Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto a day after he was fired from his State House job.

Taking to his Twitter page, Itumbi who has now changed his social media title to “Pig Farmer” thanked the two most powerful people in the country for transforming him from an unknown village boy to a headline news maker.

He went on to thank them for believing, mentoring, continuously growing and protecting his hustle.

“Asante sana President Uhuru & DP @WilliamsRuto, you have transformed an unknown villager to a headline newsmaker, Asante for believing, mentoring, continuously growing & protecting my hustle,” read his tweet.

Itumbi was fired alongside four other individuals with the Public Service Commission (PSC) scrapping off their posts within the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU). The other four posts were; Senior Director of communication, events and branding James Kinyua Mureithi, Senior director of communication, speech writing Eric Ng’eno, Director of communication, events and branding David Nzioka Musau and Principal information officer, head of digital strategies John Ndolo.

According to a letter copied to the Public Service, the PSC C.E.O Simon Kibet Rotich explained that the contracts of the five individuals had been terminated to facilitate the reorganization of the government.

“The contracts of the five are terminated in accordance with termination clauses to facilitate the payment of gratuities on a pro-rata basis,” read part of the letter.

Itumbi further urged his Twitter followers to disregard and ignore rumors being spread on social media stating that he would be making his comments through his social media page and not through hired and coordinated micro-bloggers.

This was after one social media user claimed that Itumbi has stated that he would reveal how President Uhuru Kenyatta paid him Ksh. 10 million to hack into the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and stole votes during the 2017 elections. He stated that Itumbi was also going to reveal who tampered with the International Criminal Court (ICC) evidence the international court.