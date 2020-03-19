Home News Dennis Itumbi fired on his birthday
By Alfred Kiura
The Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi together with four others were on Wednesday 18 March fired from the State House.

This is after the Public Service Commission (PSC) scrapped off a few posts within the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU). The posts include Director of Messaging which was held by Lawyer Eric Nge’noh, Directorate of Communication (events and branding) in the Presidency held by James Murithi and David Masau, Principal Information Officer – Head of Digital Strategies held by John Ndolo as well as Itumbi’s post which he held since President Uhuru Kenyatta first clinched the seat in 2013.

Itumbi has since changed his title as PSCU Director from his Twitter handle to “Pig Farmer”. It is reported that the five now-former employees of the state have been ordered to return all the State properties that they may have been possessing.

Last year, Itumbi had his fair share of embarrassments. He was kicked out of the VIP section at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and Kenyans were quick to pick holes in his role at the State House. He was also charged with allegations of publishing a false document with intent to cause anxiety to the general public. He was charged together with another man going by the name Samuel Wanjiru and the two were linked to the alleged assassination letter aiming at the Deputy President William Ruto.

The letter alleged that there was a meeting at Hotel La Mada in Nairobi by some Cabinet Secretaries and the Deputy President was the main topic. Three Cabinet Secretaries were later summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) but they denied ever being involved. Itumbi and Samuel pleaded not guilty to the charges. It has been reported that the five individuals had not been reporting to work for some days.

