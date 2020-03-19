Dennis Itumbi trolled by Kenyans online after dismissal from his job

After removal from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), Kenyans in their hundreds went online to troll Dennis Itumbi.

Formerly, Dennis Itumbi held the position of senior director, communications, (digital, innovation, and diaspora communication)

Itumbi faced the axe alongside four other individuals John Ndolo, David Musau, James Mureithi, and Eric Ng’ eno. This followed the Public Service Commission (PSC), declaring their positions redundant.

In a letter copied to the PS in the Ministry of Public Service, PSC CEO Simon Rotich said. “The contracts of the five were terminated in accordance with termination clauses to facilitate the payment of gratuities on a pro-rata basis.”

After he got fired, a section of netizens went on the various platform to celebrate. Some reactions as viewed on tweeter include:

“Honestly, I didn’t know that Itumbi was working for the government! He deserves the sack! I thought he was Ruto’s private blogger,” tweeted one Benard Seko.

Dear,

1. Dennis Itumbi

2. James Kinyua

3. Erick Ng'eno

4. David Nzioka

You served the State with passion&commitment in the most difficult period;3 elections&ICC. With COVID19 it’s the worst time to lose a job. You are in my prayers. God will provide for u&ur families. It is well! — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) March 18, 2020

“From Digital strategist to a pig farmer in a day, the story of Dennis Itumbi,” tweeted Gitau.

From Digital strategists to a pig farmer in a day the story of Dennis Itumbi pic.twitter.com/wW12JMSfAK — Gitau (@_ItsGitau) March 19, 2020

“Dennis Itumbi, Kenya’s digital terrorist fired on his birthday … Happy birthday, Itumbi… You engendered fake news in Kenya. Distorted the Truth. Your flying to the sun has ended! Being an errand boy made you think you are part of the System! Fare thee well!” lawyer Donald Kipkorir mocked him.