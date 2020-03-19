Home News Dennis Itumbi trolled by Kenyans online after dismissal from his job
By Laiza Maketso

After removal from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), Kenyans in their hundreds went online to troll Dennis Itumbi.

Formerly, Dennis Itumbi held the position of senior director, communications, (digital, innovation, and diaspora communication)

Itumbi faced the axe alongside four other individuals John Ndolo, David Musau, James Mureithi, and Eric Ng’ eno. This followed the Public Service Commission (PSC), declaring their positions redundant.

In a letter copied to the PS in the Ministry of Public Service, PSC CEO Simon Rotich said. “The contracts of the five were terminated in accordance with termination clauses to facilitate the payment of gratuities on a pro-rata basis.”

After he got fired, a section of netizens went on the various platform to celebrate. Some reactions as viewed on tweeter include:

“Honestly, I didn’t know that Itumbi was working for the government! He deserves the sack! I thought he was Ruto’s private blogger,” tweeted one Benard Seko.

“From Digital strategist to a pig farmer in a day, the story of Dennis Itumbi,” tweeted Gitau.

“Dennis Itumbi, Kenya’s digital terrorist fired on his birthday … Happy birthday, Itumbi… You engendered fake news in Kenya. Distorted the Truth. Your flying to the sun has ended! Being an errand boy made you think you are part of the System! Fare thee well!” lawyer Donald Kipkorir mocked him.

