Deputy President claims ODM manipulating BBI report

Deputy President claims the Orange Democratic Movement, led by its Principal Hon. Raila Odinga, is using the March 2018 handshake and BBI report to try and ascend into power in the coming general elections.

The DP said, there was nothing much ODM could do regarding unifying the country using BBI since NASA is already grappling on its knees. On his strong sentiments from his Twitter page, Mr. Ruto said therefore, the pretense and leeway to squander the public’s resources must stop.

“We accept that BBI/handshake has been hijacked to craft ODM’s 2022 political line up. Unity/inclusivity pretense & associated squander of public resources should stop,” read his tweet

He further said ODM planned to destroy the Jubilee party in the same way it had dismembered NASA.

DPs strong sentiments barely come a day after holding of a regional meeting on rolling out the BBI at the Kisii Sports Club. CS for internal security Mr. Fred Matiang’i presided over the meeting. Ruto dismissed the ongoing countrywide meetings. He said it is a plan by few government officials to embezzle funds meant for the people of Kenya.

Moreover, BBI critics have reiterated that it is a way to help individuals get a ticket in the coming 2022 general elections. The Prime Minister however, dismissed the claims. ODM leader stated that the Building Bridges Initiative would go a long way, in helping Kenyans correct past mistakes.