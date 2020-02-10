Home News Desert locusts enter Uganda as Tanzania deploys experts
Desert locusts enter Uganda as Tanzania deploys experts

By Erick Flavour
A swarm of locusts in Garbatulla, Isiolo County

Desert locusts that invaded Kenya from neighboring Ethiopia and Somalia border about two months ago have now spread to Uganda through the North-Eastern region of the country.

“It’s true they (locusts) have entered into Uganda. They are already inside Amudat district,” The commissioner in charge of disaster management Martin Owor said.

The Prime Minister of Uganda Ruhakana Ruganda held an emergency meeting on Sunday, where Mr. Owor said the government had a plan to handle the locusts that entered their country from Samburu and Turkana areas of Kenya.

He added that security personnel, as well as surveillance teams, were already on the ground to aid in fighting the pests and Ugandan authorities had traveled to meet their counterparts in Kenya to make agreements to allow spraying planes to cross the borders.

Uganda had released about $4.5 million (Ush15 billion) last week as a contingency fund for fighting the locusts.

The last time East African countries experienced a major locust invasion was about 70 years ago, which according to the ministry of agriculture, damaged crops immeasurably.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported that desert locust is one of the most destructive nomadic pests globally. It’s supposed that a smarm covering only one square kilometer can eat food that can feed 35,000 people.

On the other hand, Tanzanian authorities contradicted claims that swarms of desert locusts had invaded the northern part of Kilimanjaro, which borders Kenya.

Minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga said that agricultural experts had been deployed on the Kenya-Tanzania border to monitor the locusts’ invasion that has devastated the farms in Kenya.

“Until now our experts have not spotted any invasion of the locusts in Kilimanjaro region and other parts of the country,” Hasunga reported claims spread over social media that the locusts had invaded Moshi district.

According to the minister, experts have spotted two or three suspicious locusts at Uru in Moshi district on Sunday. However, it could only be declared an invasion when the locusts are spotted in a swarm.

Hasunga said on Saturday that the government had hired three spray planes in readiness to possible locusts’ invasion, which has distressed Eastern Africa of the past weeks.

