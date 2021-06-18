Detectives retrieve car used by missing security consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have escalated their inquest into the disappearance of Mwenda Mbijiwe.

Currently, detectives are following the people he interacted with before his family filed a missing person’s report.

In the case disclosed to a local daily, a lead detective spotted a car believed to belong to Mbijiwe in Murang’a county.

Detectives found the car in the Kigumo area of Murang’a, almost 166 km from his home. On Wednesday, his sister Tamara Mbijiwe disclosed the last time they were in contact with the former Kenya Airforce officer was June 12.

Reports have emerged the car belongs to a police officer located at Pangani police station.

However, the Mbijiwe family and Tamara are yet to go public on whether it was the same car used by their kin.

Initial investigations reveal Mbijiwe met with one of his police friends before driving off to Meru.

Detectives leading the investigation believe locating the last police officers Mbijiwe interacted with will provide the necessary information surrounding the mystery of the missing former Kenya Airforce officer.

Missing under unclear circumstances

Mbijiwe was travelling from Nairobi to Meru around 8 pm when he disappeared mysteriously.

According to Tamara, Mbijiwe went missing the day he cleared training on basic security skills at a Nairobi based church.

“He was set to travel to our home in Meru. Reaching him has proven futile since then,” said Tamara.

The Eye On Security (Kenya) Limited founder is a common figure in Kenya televisions speaking on security matters.

During the 2017 general election, he attempted running for the Meru gubernatorial seat on an ODM ticket.

He was arraigned in court in June 2017 over fraud allegations.

He was charged for acquiring Ksh 150,000 fraudulently by lying to a man that he would help his son secure a job with United Nations.