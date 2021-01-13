Detectives seize cocaine and methamphetamine at JKIA

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport based detectives seized methamphetamine and cocaine headed to India and Australia, respectively.

According to a Tweet by detectives, the culprits concealed the narcotics in hairbands before the discovery.

The first consignment headed for Australia came from Zambia.

All books remained closed, however upon opening, each book contained a certain amount of methamphetamine.

At the same time, detectives found a white substance on the hair bands, which they later learned was cocaine coming from Juba in South Sudan and headed for India.

“Early today, DCI detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) seized two suspicious consignments at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Upon verification, they established the luggage concealed prohibited drugs methamphetamine and cocaine,” read the tweet

Relevant authorities are yet to establish the consignment’s value while tracking down the traffickers and arresting them.

DCI boss George Kinoti said detectives from ANU would seek Interpol’s help to track down the traffickers and bring them to the book.

In a similar incident last year, DCI’s Anti-narcotics Unit detectives arrested one Mr. Ordihje Mike, a foreigner, suspected of transporting narcotics.

According to detectives, the suspected had concealed 3,050 grams of powdery substance. It was later discovered it was heroin, forcing detectives to take him into custody.