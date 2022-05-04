Detectives seize MP Sankok’s firearm as investigations into son’s death continue

Reverend Sam Moonka of Narok Baptist Church says a prayer for Nominated MP David Sankok at their home in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok. [Godfrey Oundoh, Standard]

Detectives have seized Nominated MP David Ole Sankok’s firearm for ballistic analysis.

Narok County Criminal Investigations Officer Mwenda Ethaiba said the gun will be taken for a ballistic test at the Kenya Police Crime laboratory headquarters in Nairobi.

Ethaiba said the weapon was confiscated for further analysis after post-mortem results revealed that the late MP’s son died of a gunshot inflicted wound.

The deceased is said to have shot himself in the chin as the bullet exited through the upper side of the head.

Memusi Sankok, the MP’s eldest son took his own life on Monday afternoon after an alleged disagreement with his father over school issues on the same day.

The incident took place as Mr. Sankok was supervising a CCTV installation exercise at his hotel, about 100 meters from his residence.

Speaking to journalists at his office on Wednesday, Mr Ethaiba confirmed that the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday afternoon before family, DCI officers and a government medical representative.

“I can now confirm that being a matter of public and national interest, we are trying to work round the clock to make sure that this matter is solved as soon as possible.”

He cautioned politicians against politicising the matter and members of the public over speculations that may interfere with the findings.

Mr. Ethaiba also added that they were following up on the issue of firearm licensing to confirm if the firearm was legally acquired as part of their investigations.

Meanwhile, a number of leaders both political, and religious and officials from the National Council of People Living with Disability continued to throng the MP’s home to console and condole with the family as burial plans are underway.