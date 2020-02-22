Home Entertainment Diamond has not yet found the right woman to marry – Diamond’s...
Diamond has not yet found the right woman to marry – Diamond’s father claims

By Alfred Kiura
Diamond Platnumz and his girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

Diamond Platnumz’s father Abdul Juma has stated that the Inama singer has not yet married because he has not yet found the right woman to settle down with.

While speaking in an interview with Carry Mastory, Juma who had a bitter relationship with his star son but patched up things later, noted that despite being in a relationship with Kenyan songstress Tanasha Donna, he feels that he still is looking for a woman to marry.

He explained that Tanasha, as well as his son’s other former girlfriends, were still good women but he felt like his son was probably looking for something more in a relationship.

His sentiments come days after Bongo actor Mwijaku claimed that the singer had five more years before he could settle down and marry. He added that Diamond would leave Tanasha and would look for another woman but still will leave her without getting married.

Diamond had claimed that he would marry Tanasha last year February 14th but the plans were scrapped off which raised eyebrows among his fans. The singer has four kids; two with South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, one with Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto and one with his current girlfriend and former radio presenter Tanasha.

Here is the full interview:

