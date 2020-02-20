Diamond kumuoa Tanasha itakuwa muijiza – Bongo actor claims

Celebrated Bongo actor Mwijaku has boldly claimed that Diamond Platnumz marrying his Kenyan girlfriend and baby mama Tanasha Donna would be a miracle.

Speaking to Carry Mastory, the actor claimed that eventually, Diamond will eventually dump the Kenyan songbird and go for another girl whom he will not marry too.

The actor went on to explain that the Wasafi Classic Baby record label C.E.O had another five years to know if he wants to marry or not as he is still young.

“Nilishasema mwanzo, swala la ndugu yangu kumuoa Tanasha, na sio Tanasha tu hata baada ya Tanasha atakaye fuata. Yuko mwingine atafuata baada ya Tanasha, litakuwa miujiza,” he stated.

The Tanzanian megastar had promised to marry Tanasha during last years’ Valentine’s Day but later changed his mind. Their relationship has been under tight scrutiny from their fans and critics alike as the Sikomi singer is widely known for his cheating behavior.

Diamond has three other kids with two different women. Of the three kids, two of them are from his relationship with South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan. His other kid is from his secret relationship with Tanzanian socialite and video vixen Hamisa Mobetto while he was still with Zari.

The couple recently gave their fans a break-up scare after Diamond ditched Tanasha during her DONNATELLA EP launch in Nairobi as he flew back to Tanzania citing an emergency that needed his immediate attention. However, days later Tanasha came out to dispel the rumors as she claimed that their relationship was doing just fine.

Here is the full interview: