Diamond Platnumz expresses desire to manage big football club

Tanzania’s finest Bongo flavor artist and megastar Diamond Platnumz has expressed his desire to manage a big football club and change its name to Wasafi FC.

The Baba Lao hitmaker during an interview with his station Wasafi Radio explained that managing a football club is not a problem.

However, he would not go for a club that is starting from the scratch as it would take time before it got elevated to the top.

“Mimi kumiliki timu ya mpira wa miguu sio tatizo linakuja kuanzisha timu kuanzia chini yani tuanze kupambane tena kwenye chandimu, mi nataka kumiliki timu ambayo tayari kubwa chakufanya ni kubadili jina na kuiita Wasafi FC,” the Kamwambie singer said.

Among the well-known clubs in Tanzania Premier League are Azam FC, Coastal Union, Young Africans and Simba.

The father of four who is the C.E.O of Wasafi Recording Label is the he official Brand Ambassador of the biggest communication platform in Tanzania Vodacom as well as being among the Brand Ambassador of wine brand Belaire and soft drink Pepsi among others. He is also in the groundnuts business as he has his own brand Diamond Karanga.