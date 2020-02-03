Director of Public Prosecution faults Babu Owino’s bail terms

DPP Noordin Haji has faulted the bail terms issued by the court in the release of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Haji says he was dumbfounded to learn of the court’s decision to set the legislator free on what he dubbed ‘free bond’ and now wants the High Court to call the file from the trial magistrate and review the circumstances, legality as well as the suitability of the orders as issued on 27 January 2020.

The Embakasi East law-maker was charged with the attempted murder of one Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve and was released on a cash bail of Ksh10 million paid by installment and channeled to settling the victim’s hospital bill.

Trial magistrate Francis Andai riles that Owino shall meet the medical expenses of the victim and pay an amount totaling to Ksh10 million, which was said to be equivalent to the value of cash bail set by the court.

Yesterday, Haji stated that the courts have the freedom to give bail conditions according to the constitution but questioned the ruling of this case.

“There is more than meets the eye. Babu Owino is on a free bond and lets someone come and correct me if I am wrong,” the DPP said.

Haji said the bail was supposed to give a guarantee that the accused will attend a court trial, emphasizing that after conviction, the court can publicize the amount of money deposited as cash bail.

Presently, the office of the DPP says Babu has no cash bail deposited in the court which can be forfeited in case he absconds his case hearing.

Haji wondered how bail conditions like being barred from taking an alcoholic drink and or narcotic drug in public help in the establishment of the pending case.

President of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Allen Gichuhi said that the society had never seen such a thing and was monitoring the issue with a view of being enjoined.

“This is a unique situation and we are perturbed over this innovation by the magistrate,” Gichuhi said.

The matter revived instances where the DPP’s office had to raise concern over how the judiciary handled some cases in 2019.

Last year, the Director of Public Prosecution raised the alarm for the loss of heroin exhibit which was worth Ksh30 million. The exhibit was suspected of having gone missing from the court stores between 4 December 2018 and July 2019.

The DPP told Chief Justice David Maraga that whenever his office raised such an issue over how some cases were handled, then he’s ought not to assume he is being targeted but work with the court user institutions to protect the criminal justice system.

“The ruling on Babu’s bail has a ripple effect on society. Kenyans are bound to see more because this is just the beginning,” the DPP added.

Haji’s office has since moved to High Court seeking to have the 27 January ruling reviewed because the magistrate did not apply the Judiciary 2015 Bail Bond and Bond Policy guidelines in the Babu’s case.

The application, which was filed on 29 January, stated that the magistrate released Owino on imprecise, ambiguous and unenforceable terms and that the final orders on compensation were given before full trial of the case.

Haji says the court did not consider the victim’s rights, especially on his security fears according to Victim Act 2014.

Conversely, Babu has also applied to have his bail terms reviewed on the grounds that he would struggle to pay the remaining installments regardless of having complied with the court order.

The Deputy DPP Dorcas Oduor said that he bail is to protect the accused person’s from attending the court essentially, and that is the reason why it is a contract between that person and the court.

She added that there were a good number of people languishing in remand just because their families could not raise the required bail amount as ordered by the court.