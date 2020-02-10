Home News County News Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrests Nyandarua robbers
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrests Nyandarua robbers

By Richard M Adrian
Nyandarua
Nyandarua robbery. photo by standard.co.ke

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations launched a search for the gang; following a series of robberies reported in Nyahururu and Nyandarua sub-counties.

The armed gang is responsible for a series of robbery activities. The activities include; robbery with violence and hijacking among others. The team managed to arrest two suspects; David Kireithi Mwangi and Harrison Kihara at Kasuku town in Nyandarua County.

The gang

Nyandarua county police commander Gideon Ngumi said that; the gang terrorizes motorists along the Nyahururu road. They hijack motorists and take valuables from them. Mr Ngumi added that they acted on intelligence which led to the arrests.

On November 30, 2019; the suspects allegedly robbed a resident 3,000 ksh. During the robbery they accidentally dropped a gun’s magazine after a bodaboda operator confronted them. The magazine had ten bullets. On February 8 2020; the same gang allegedly stormed success bar in Nyahururu town and robbed the party-goers their valuables.

Decembers attack

Police in Nyandarua North arrested a man suspected to be part of a gang behind a series of violent robberies. The police recovered; ten rounds of ammunition, a bullet and a Ceska magazine cover from the suspects.

In a shop theft case, residents reported that; a gang of two entered the shop and drew out two small guns and forced the owner of the shop to lie down. The police added that the suspects stole an unknown amount of money from the cash box at 10:30 am.

Boda Boda riders pounced on the robbers as they tried to escape on a motorbike. The runaway motorbike lost control and fell into a ditch.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched a search to track down the accomplices who escaped.

