Disaster: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia

With the world right now creaking under the weight of the new coronavirus pandemic, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitudes has rocked Croatia.

The quake struck the country’s capital, Zagreb.

Early morning shock

According to sources, the earthquake struck Croatia at around 6.24 AM yesterday.

The quake took place at a time when the country was in partial lockdown, along with the rest of the world, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Images shared on social media showed extensive damage to buildings, with debris scattered all over the road.

The earthquake is the second to strike in the past week, with one having hit Bali, Indonesia a few days back. The 6.3 magnitude quake did not damage property nor lead to fatalities, though.

A car totalled by falling debris. Image -courtesy

Debris on a Zagreb street following the 5.3 magnitude earthquake. Image -courtesy

Hospitals were not spared either in the quake. Image – courtesy

According to Croatia’s Primer Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the earthquake was the biggest in the city in the past 140 years.

17 Injured, one dead

The earthquake injured 17 people and killed one, as several others lost their homes and had to spend the day in the freezing temperatures outside. Currently, the city is at around 4 degrees Celcius.

Reports state that a 15-year-old was the fatality in the disaster.

The quake rattled the capital for ten seconds and left a trail of destruction. Two aftershocks then rocked the country after the initial quake.

Over 8.4 million people felt the earthquake from Croatia, which spread wide to areas like Sarajevo in Bosnia and Salzburg, Austria.

Apocalyptic year?

The year 2020 has begun on the wrong footing, with many fearing that this could be the apocalypse. this is because of the large numbers of natural disasters that are taking place the world over. Some even joked that an alien invasion was on the cards too.

Countries in the Middle East and East Africa are recording the worst desert locust invasion in years. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has mostly overshadowed the plague, the locusts remain at large. Already, new hatchlings are growing wings and already feeding on nearby vegetation.

Once they begin to swarm and fly about, they could pose further food security challenges. Seeing as many economic activities have slowed down due to the Coronavirus, a severe recession is likely to hit the world.