Home News Disaster: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia
FeaturedNewsWorld News

Disaster: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia

By Chuoyo Protus
Patients in Croatian hospital outside after an earthquake destroyed the hospital
Patients and medical staff outside hospital after a 5.3 magnitude quake destroyed buildings in Zagreb, Croatia. Photo - courtesy.

With the world right now creaking under the weight of the new coronavirus pandemic, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitudes has rocked Croatia.

The quake struck the country’s capital, Zagreb.

Early morning shock

According to sources, the earthquake struck Croatia at around 6.24 AM yesterday.

The quake took place at a time when the country was in partial lockdown, along with the rest of the world, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Images shared on social media showed extensive damage to buildings, with debris scattered all over the road.

The earthquake is the second to strike in the past week, with one having hit Bali, Indonesia a few days back. The 6.3 magnitude quake did not damage property nor lead to fatalities, though.

Image

A car totalled by falling debris. Image -courtesy

Image

Debris on a Zagreb street following the 5.3 magnitude earthquake. Image -courtesy

Image

Hospitals were not spared either in the quake. Image – courtesy

According to Croatia’s Primer Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the earthquake was the biggest in the city in the past 140 years.

17 Injured, one dead

The earthquake injured 17 people and killed one, as several others lost their homes and had to spend the day in the freezing temperatures outside. Currently, the city is at around 4 degrees Celcius.

Reports state that a 15-year-old was the fatality in the disaster.

The quake rattled the capital for ten seconds and left a trail of destruction. Two aftershocks then rocked the country after the initial quake.

Over 8.4 million people felt the earthquake from Croatia, which spread wide to areas like Sarajevo in Bosnia and Salzburg, Austria.

Apocalyptic year?

The year 2020 has begun on the wrong footing, with many fearing that this could be the apocalypse. this is because of the large numbers of natural disasters that are taking place the world over. Some even joked that an alien invasion was on the cards too.

Countries in the Middle East and East Africa are recording the worst desert locust invasion in years. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has mostly overshadowed the plague, the locusts remain at large. Already, new hatchlings are growing wings and already feeding on nearby vegetation.

Once they begin to swarm and fly about, they could pose further food security challenges. Seeing as many economic activities have slowed down due to the Coronavirus, a severe recession is likely to hit the world.

Previous articleCuba sends doctors to Italy in fight against COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Cuba sends doctors to Italy in fight against COVID-19

Chuoyo Protus -
Cuba has joined the ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease by sending doctors to Italy. Humanity on display In a move that speaks of the volumes...
Read more
Health

Kemri set to produce cheaper cancer drugs

Stanley Kasee -
Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has unveiled plans to start producing cheaper medication for cancer. If the initiative by Kemri is successful, some crucial cancer...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: Amason Kingi Kilifi Governor goes into self-quarantine after DG tests positive for COVID-19

Laiza Maketso -
After his deputy governor tested positive for coronavirus, Amason Kingi governor for Kilifi County saw it fit to go into self-quarantine. Gideon Saburi traveled to...
Read more
15,376FansLike
3,417FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Disaster: 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia

News Chuoyo Protus -
With the world right now creaking under the weight of the new coronavirus pandemic, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitudes has rocked Croatia. The quake struck...
Read more

Cuba sends doctors to Italy in fight against COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Cuba has joined the ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease by sending doctors to Italy. Humanity on display In a move that speaks of the volumes...
Read more

NMS Director-General to meet Nairobi County Executives at City Hall

County News Erick Flavour -
The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Major General Mohammed Badi will today meet the County Executive Committee (CEC) members at City Hall. Badi was last...
Read more

Kemri set to produce cheaper cancer drugs

Health Stanley Kasee -
Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has unveiled plans to start producing cheaper medication for cancer. If the initiative by Kemri is successful, some crucial cancer...
Read more

Coronavirus: Amason Kingi Kilifi Governor goes into self-quarantine after DG tests positive for COVID-19

News Laiza Maketso -
After his deputy governor tested positive for coronavirus, Amason Kingi governor for Kilifi County saw it fit to go into self-quarantine. Gideon Saburi traveled to...
Read more

Taita Taveta MCA dies of cancer

News Tracy Nabwile -
Cancer has claimed the life of yet another Taita Taveta County Assembly member. The residents of Taita Taveta are in mourning. On Sunday afternoon, Beatrice...
Read more

IG Mutyambai recalls officers on leave to help enforce coronavirus measures

News Stanley Kasee -
The Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has recalled police officers on leave to assist in ensuring that measures to curb coronavirus are enforced. In a...
Read more

Five best exercises for pregnant women

Fitness Erick Flavour -
Workout during pregnancy can help reduce back pain issues, weight gain, and prepare muscles for the birth of a healthy baby. Although exercise is...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke